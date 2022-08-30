Ganesh Chaturthi: Want to have Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan? Online streaming is available NOW!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    As Ganeshotsav is being observed for the first time after the Covid-19 breakout in 2020, it will be celebrated with much fervour and excitement. Here is the link for Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE Darshan
     

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi will soon start, so stay tuned. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal finally unveiled "Lalbaugcha Raja's" first glimpse at their famous 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai on Monday amid all the excitement around Maharashtra.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    The Lalbaugcha Raja, a Ganesh idol from Mumbai's Lalbaug area, is particularly well-loved by devotees and is the Ganesh idol that receives the greatest annual traffic in Mumbai. As the celebrations return for the first time in 2020 following the breakout of Covid-19, it is interesting to see that Ganeshotsav will be celebrated this year with great vigour and excitement. (LIVE VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    Lalbaugcha Raja will now spend 11 days at this pandal, where worshippers will visit him from Mumbai and all around the country. It is said that anyone who visits Lalbaugcha Raja's feet to bow never leaves empty-handed. Well, this is a major factor in why followers go from many states to witness Bappa and his elaborate décor.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    Devotees come here to meet Bappa each year after having their desires granted for this reason. The devotees are given a variety of facilities for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan. Additionally, this year, many queues have been created. Most crucial, though, is that followers may now witness the Bappa even if they are unable to offer their prayers in person.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    The devotees may finally offer prayers from home thanks to a mandal arrangement for a continuous live video feed. It's interesting to note that renowned art director Nitin Sardesai chose the magnificent Ram Temple as the subject for Lalbaugcha Raja's this year. This 36 feet tall by 36 feet wide set has been constructed. It features exquisite carvings. Additionally, chandeliers have been added.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja's Instagram

    The Lalbaugcha Raja celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi for the 89th time this year. Lalbaugcha Raja's idol is 14 feet tall and, with the throne in place, is 21 feet tall. POP is used to create the idol. The idol is made in a month and a half. The idol's eyes are really alluring. Lalbaugcha Raja's idol was carved by Santosh Kambli. Amit Shah, the union home minister, would reportedly travel to Mumbai on September 5 to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja.

