Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 important preparations for welcoming Lord Ganesha

    Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with reverence by preparing your home for Lord Ganesha's arrival. From eco-friendly idols to dedicated prayer spaces and festive decorations, create a spiritually enriching experience.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    ganesh chaturthi 2024

    One of the liveliest festivities is the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the streets light up in a riot of colours and joyful chanting fill the air. During the festival, houses and neighbourhoods are transformed into hubs of celebration as it honours Lord Ganesha's spectacular entry.

    You are probably busy getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7 this year. Bringing Ganesha home involves more than just setting up an idol in your room; it also involves getting your surroundings, emotions, and mind ready for a deeply spiritual and culturally significant festival.

    article_image2

    ganesh chaturthi 2024

    1. Eco-friendly idol:

    Choose a Ganesha idol crafted from natural materials, such as clay. Eco-friendly solutions are less damaging to the environment and biodegradable. For example, clay idols are a more environmentally friendly option because they disintegrate in water. To be sure you are supporting an eco-friendly celebration, seek for craftsmen that work with natural hues and materials.
     

    article_image3

    2. Dedicated area:

    Set aside an area specifically for your Ganesh mandap. If you're short on room, you may use a wall-mounted shelf as a makeshift mandap. Make sure the area is ready for daily worship, tidy, and has adequate ventilation. A designated space aids in establishing a calm environment suitable for the festival's spiritual rites and activities.
     

    article_image4

    3. Put cleanliness first:

    Keep the area surrounding the mandap tidy to create a reverent and sanitary prayer space. Keep the area clutter-free and tidy on a regular basis. To avoid mishaps, make sure that any electrical lights or decorations are placed safely.

    4. Decorate the setup:

    There are a plenty of décor alternatives available on the market to embellish your mandap. Examine vivid flowers, ornate wall hangings, colourful drapes, and festive backgrounds. Traditional appeal can also be added with bells and torans. Select decorations that accentuate the room's spiritual atmosphere while reflecting your own flair.

     

    article_image5

    5. Light up:

    During Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, lighting is very important. Arrange diyas or oil lamps all around the mandap to represent the victory of light over darkness. Use holy threads, or roli and mouli, for the aarti rites as well. These components enhance the celebration's spiritual value in addition to making the area more attractive.

    6. Preparing the prasad:

    Prasad is a crucial component in religious ceremonies. Prepare a range of offerings for Lord Ganesha, including sweets, fruits, and modaks. Make sure the prasad is prepared with hygiene and freshness.

    article_image6

    7.Set the mood: 

    A well-curated playlist can amp up the festive atmosphere. Include traditional Ganesh Chaturthi bhajans, devotional songs, and energetic aarti tracks. Music not only adds to the celebratory spirit but also helps in creating a more immersive and engaging environment for worship and festivities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weight loss Impact of rapid weight fluctuations on athlete performance RBA

    Weight loss: Impact of rapid weight fluctuations on athlete's performance

    Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrating the life, contributions, & legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan RTM

    Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrating the life, contributions, & legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

    Want to boost your sex life naturally? 8 tips to improve sexual performance for men RBA

    Want to boost your sex life naturally? 8 tips to improve sexual performance for men

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol? gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday's skincare secrets: Know Yoga, DIY Masks, more ATG

    Ananya Panday's skincare secrets: Know Yoga, DIY Masks, more

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges Karnataka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints vkp

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges K'taka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: THIS person meets with an accident ATG

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: THIS person meets with an accident

    Who is Patongtarn Shinawatra? Check out Thailands PM's fashion ATG

    Who is Patongtarn Shinawatra? Check out Thailands PM's fashion

    10 Meat-Free Cities in India: Exploring Vegetarianism and Sacred Sites anr

    10 Indian cities that prohibits non-vegetarian food

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon