    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous temples of Bappa to visit

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will be celebrated from September 7 and will end on September 17. Let's take a look at 5 marvelous Lord Ganesha temples to celebrate the festival. 

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, Maharashtra

    Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most popular temples where devotees visit to pray and worship Bappa. Many belive that the idol of the temple is self-manifested. 

    Ballaleshwar Temple, Pali, Maharashtra

    It is one of the notable Ashtavinayak shrines and has a story of a religious child named Ballal whose firm dedication and devotion to Lord Ganesha compelled the god to bless him. 

    Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

    People believe that the idol of Lord Ganesha is self-manifested and is growing in size over time. It is also believed that the idol came out from a well that gave water to three brothers. 

    Shree Maha Ganapati Temple, Ranjangaon, Maharashtra

    It is one of the most popular Ashtavinayak temples and is believed to be the most powerful as well. It is said that Lord Shiva summoned Lord Ganesha to defeat demon Tripurasura. 

    Karpaga Vinayagar Temple, Pillayarpatti, Tamil Nadu

    It is one of the most ancient rock-cut temples in Tamil Nadu. Its roots go back to 1,600 years. The temple has an idol of Lord Ganesha in a rare position which is carved from a single stone. 

