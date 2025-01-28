From winter to heat: What's in store for February's weather? Find out here!

With Saraswati Puja at the beginning of next week, there's curiosity about whether there will be a significant cold spell. However, the Meteorological Department has dampened these hopes, suggesting that warmer weather is expected from the beginning of February.

The temperature started to drop gradually from last Saturday night, accompanied by a light, chilly breeze. This has raised hopes that winter will set in by the end of January.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is no longer much chance of a significant cold spell.

Instead, temperatures will gradually rise from the beginning of February, primarily due to western disturbances.

The northeast monsoon is set to depart from South India today, replaced by a new western disturbance from January 29.

Another western disturbance will enter Northwest India on February 1, hindering the cold and potentially raising the minimum temperature to 19-20 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in some districts of South Bengal may drop to four degrees Celsius until Wednesday. However, temperatures will start rising again from Thursday.

Unlike last week, there are no dense fog warnings this week. Light to moderate fog is expected in West Medinipur, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts tomorrow.

Light rain is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Wednesday, with the possibility of snowfall at night. However, there is no chance of rain in other districts of North Bengal.

