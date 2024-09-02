Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From stealth to strike: The top 10 most dangerous nuclear submarines

    Explore the world's most formidable nuclear submarines, from the Virginia-class to the Ohio-class, and discover their advanced capabilities and strategic significance in global military power.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024

    Nuclear submarines represent the pinnacle of naval warfare technology, combining stealth, endurance, and immense firepower. These underwater behemoths are designed to operate undetected for months, capable of delivering devastating payloads from beneath the world's oceans. In this article, we delve into the top 10 most dangerous nuclear submarines in the world, highlighting their advanced capabilities and the strategic roles they play in global military power.

    1. Virginia-class, USA

    The US Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet is the largest. 19 such submarines have been inducted into the Navy. Many more are being built. They can carry Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM), Spearfish heavy torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and Virginia Payload Tubes (VPT), including nuclear-armed cruise missiles. The Virginia-class is the most advanced nuclear submarine in use at the moment.

    2. Dreadnought-class, UK

    Dreadnought-class submarines are being built in the UK. They can carry 16 Trident D5 LE missiles. It uses modern technologies to enhance stealth and reduce operating costs.

    3. Yasen-class, Russia

    The Yasen-class is a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine of Russia. They can carry P-800 Oniks, Kalibr cruise missiles and nuclear-armed cruise missiles. Yasen-class submarines are among Russia's most advanced multi-role submarines. They are capable of both conventional and nuclear attack.

    4. Columbia-class, USA

    Columbia-class submarines are being built for the US Navy. These ballistic missile submarines are the most advanced. There are plans to build 12 such submarines. They will be capable of carrying 16 Trident II D5 LE ballistic missiles. It is designed to replace the Ohio-class submarines. It incorporates next-generation stealth technologies.

    5. Arihant Class, India

    India has two Arihant class ballistic missile submarines. Many such submarines are under construction. It can carry 4 K-15 Sagarika or 4 K-4 ballistic missiles. It also houses 12 K-15 SLBMs. This has increased India's second strike capability.

    6. Type 094 (Jin-class), China

    China has Type 094 (Jin-class) ballistic missile nuclear submarines. These are capable of carrying twelve 16 JL-2 ballistic missiles.

    7. Triomphant-class, France

    France has a Triomphant-class nuclear submarine. It can carry 16 M51 ballistic missiles.

    8. Vanguard-class, UK

    The United Kingdom Navy has 4 Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines. It can carry 16 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles.

    9. Borei-class, Russia

    The Russian Navy uses Borei-class submarines. Four such submarines are in service. Some more are under construction. It can carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. These submarines are designed to replace the old Delta and Typhoon classes.

    10. Ohio-class, USA

    Ohio-class submarines are with America. These are ballistic missile submarines. About 14 such submarines are being used by the US Navy. It has the capacity to carry 24 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles. It is the largest ballistic missile submarine in the US Navy.

