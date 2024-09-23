Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Foods to avoid for kids during winter to keep them healthy

    As winter approaches, children become more vulnerable to illnesses. Maintaining a balanced diet during this season is crucial for boosting their immune system and keeping them healthy. While certain foods help strengthen immunity, others should be avoided to prevent health issues. Here's a guide to help you make healthier choices for your kids this winter.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    Kids' health in winter:

    Winter and the rainy season bring a spike in bacterial and viral infections, especially for children who have weaker immune systems compared to adults. Common problems such as colds, coughs, and fevers are prevalent, making it essential to focus on foods that support their immunity.

    Nutrients like vitamin C, E, and beta carotene are known to boost the immune system. Instead of processed snacks, offer kids nutrient-rich options like lentils and vegetables, which can serve as healthy alternatives for evening snacks.

    Essential foods to embrace:

    Children's diets play a vital role in their overall health and development. Though kids can be picky eaters, it is important to ensure they are getting the right balance of nutrients, especially during the colder months.

    Vegetables:

    While children may avoid vegetables, parents can make them more appealing by incorporating them into non-vegetarian dishes. Adding vegetables to chicken curry or serving them with minimal spices can make them more enjoyable. Additionally, fish, rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, can be introduced once or twice a week to maintain their health.

    Chicken:

    High in protein, chicken is a popular choice among kids. For picky eaters, making crispy chicken fingers can be a fun way to ensure they get their protein intake. For vegetarians, crispy vegetable dishes can be a great substitute, but it's best to avoid deep frying regularly.

    Soup:

    During winter, soups made from fresh vegetables can help increase appetite and keep children warm. Simple soups with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, garlic, and cumin provide warmth and nutrients without being too spicy.

    Foods to avoid:

    Certain foods should be minimized during winter to protect your child's health. While occasional indulgence is fine, regular consumption of these foods can lead to health issues.

    Fried foods:

    Children often crave fried snacks like French fries, nuggets, and smileys. However, frequent consumption of these items can negatively impact heart health due to high fat content.

    Pizza and burgers:

    Popular among kids, these fast foods are packed with salt and should be limited. A single slice of pizza or a burger contains a significant portion of the daily recommended salt intake for children.

