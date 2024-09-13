Flight Ticket Discounts: Get air tickets from Rs 932 THIS festive season; read details

Air India Express has announced a limited-time offer, with flight tickets starting from ₹932. This offer is valid only till September 16th, with travel validity until March 31, 2025. Several airlines have announced similar offers to meet the travel demand during the festive season.

Flight Ticket Discounts

Tata Group's Air India Express has introduced another new offer. Under this, flights are offered at very low fares. It is brought under the name of limited time flash sale. It can be said that the starting price of Express Lite tickets is Rs.932. The last date to book tickets under this special sale is September 16. That means there is still a 5 day offer. The airline has clarified in a statement that there are no convenience charges for those who book flight tickets through its award-winning website Airindiaexpress.com, mobile apps. It is noteworthy that there are no additional charges for registered users.

Those who book tickets by September 16 have the opportunity to travel till March 31, 2025. Flight ticket for Rs.932 is a big deal. Since it is a short term offer, those who have the confidence and desire to board the flight can take advantage of it. While the price of Express Lite offers is like this, on the other hand, Air India Express value price starts from Rs.1088. These special fares are applicable on routes like Delhi-Gwalior, Kochi-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai. Here you can check in up to 3 kg of extra cabin baggage. Check-in baggage costs Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic routes and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international routes.

Air India Express

Loyalty members get special discounts on food and beverages. It can be said that there is a discount here. Students, SMEs, Doctors, Nurses, Senior Citizens, Armed Forces and their dependents are eligible to book on the company's website at special discounted fares. In the backdrop of the festive season for the past few days, many airlines have been launching such special sales. Many companies like Indigo, Vistara, Star Air, Akasa have also brought flights at low prices. Similarly, on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi festival, Indigo has announced a package called Add-ons Fiesta. Through this, passengers can get 20 percent discount on selected trips for a month.

Indigo Flight

Airlines are busier than usual days with people going home for festivals and holidays. This package is implemented with the aim of providing them with the best services. Passengers can avail these offers by booking through the airline's website and mobile app till September 30. This applies to many services like extra baggage, seat selection, priority check-in, food. Flight passengers can avail the following facilities through the Add-on Fiesta offer introduced by IndiGo. Passengers can choose their preferred seat. Window, extra leg room etc. can be taken as per their requirement. Passengers can carry more baggage at a lower cost by booking online.

Flight Offers

Handling charges for sports equipment can be paid in advance. Implements fast check-in, flexible boarding to reduce waiting time. Apart from Indigo, Vistara, Air India and other airlines are also offering festive discounts this season. Vistara Freedom Sale in August for one-way domestic flights starting from Rs. 1,578 for Rs. 1,037. Meanwhile, airfares are likely to increase during the festive season. The average one-way ticket price is likely to increase by 10 to 15 percent on Diwali.

