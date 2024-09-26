Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fight dandruff with lemon: Here's how to use it effectively

    It is possible to easily remove dandruff problem and enhance the beauty of hair with the help of lemon.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Many people suffer from hair loss and dry hair problems throughout the year. Along with this comes the problem of dandruff. The problem occurs throughout the year.

    article_image2

    No one can figure out what to do and what not to do to get rid of this problem. Today is an easy way to solve the problem. Follow these special tips to get rid of dandruff.

    article_image3

    Those who are suffering from dandruff problem, instead of changing shampoo again and again, follow home remedies. Learn how to benefit.

    article_image4

    You can get rid of the problem with the help of lemon. Pour lemon juice into a bowl. Apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

    article_image5

    Make a pack with lemon juice and aloe vera gel. Cut the leaves of aloe vera and extract the gel. Blend it. Mix lemon juice with it. Mix well and make a pack. Apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

    article_image6

    Mixing lemon and castor oil will be beneficial. Mix castor oil with lemon juice and apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

    article_image7

    Apply lemon juice and coconut oil mixed. Take coconut oil in a bowl. Mix camphor and lemon juice in it. Apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

    article_image8

    You can make a pack by mixing green tea and lemon juice. Take a cup of green tea. Mix lemon juice in it. Mix well and make a pack. Apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

    article_image9

    Make a pack with fenugreek and lemon. Soak fenugreek overnight. Grind it in the morning. Mix lemon juice with it. Mix well and make a pack. Apply it on the scalp. Shampoo when dry.

