Feeling tired every morning? Discover super tips for a fresh start

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 2:54 PM IST


    Do you feel tired and lethargic in the morning even after a good night's sleep? Does this happen to you often..?
    If you feel this way, you need to take extra care of your body. Otherwise, there is a high chance of getting sick. So, follow these simple tips mentioned in this post to wake up feeling refreshed every morning. You will feel enthusiastic and refreshed throughout the day. 

    Here are some tips to feel fresh in the morning:

    Many people drink tea or coffee as soon as they wake up in the morning. If you have this habit, quit immediately. Because it is harmful to health.
    Similarly, one should make it a habit to exercise in the morning as soon as you wake up. By doing this you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Your body will also be healthy.
     

    It is very important to write in the morning to feel fresh throughout the day. So try to wake up early in the morning. It will refresh you.
    Make it a habit to drink lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning. This will provide relief from stomach related problems.
    You can eat papaya on an empty stomach in the morning. Because, it has cleansing properties. Thereby improving digestion. Additionally, it is also beneficial for the skin.
     

    You can start your day by eating dates in the morning. It provides an energy burst. It is rich in many nutrients. These provide many health benefits.
    Start your day with a light breakfast, experts say. Eat soaked gram dal in the morning, it is good for your health.
     

    Also, massage your body with me to get rid of morning fatigue. It helps a lot in keeping you fresh.
    Especially, it is better to avoid using mobile and laptop for half an hour before going to bed at night. They increase fatigue as soon as they wake up in the morning.

