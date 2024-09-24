Effective tips and tricks for removing stains from kids' school uniforms

It goes without saying how dirty children's uniforms can get. However, removing these stubborn stains is a significant task for mothers. If you follow some tips, even the dirtiest uniform will shine bright.

School uniforms are mostly white or cream in color. But children are not calm. These uniforms are stained with pen, pencil marks, vegetables, food stains, chocolate stains, mud stains, etc.

Children's uniforms often get dirty, making it challenging for mothers to keep them clean. Hand-washing may not remove stains, and frequent washing can dull white fabrics. Let’s explore effective methods for removing collar, mud, ink, and food stains from school uniforms.

Spot Treatment: Remove dirt from school uniforms by spot-treating stains. Apply soap directly to pen marks, food, or mud stains and rub well before washing again. Lemon: Lemon is a natural bleach that can tackle stubborn stains. Cut a lemon in half, rub it on the stains, then soak the uniform in soapy water and scrub with a brush for effective removal.

Vinegar: Remove stubborn stains using vinegar's bleaching properties. Mix ½ cup of vinegar with water, soak the uniform for an hour, then scrub with a brush to eliminate stains. Baking Powder: Baking powder is effective for stain removal. Make a paste with baking powder and water, apply it to the stains, and scrub. It’s advisable to wash new uniforms before giving them to children.

When washing children’s school uniforms, avoid soaking or machine-washing them with other clothes to prevent germs from adult clothing from spreading. Always wash children’s clothes separately. Ensure uniforms and socks are completely dry before folding or using them, as even slight moisture can harbour germs. Sun-dry them thoroughly.

