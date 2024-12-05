Does Rubbing Your Nails Increase Wealth?

According to astrology, planets reside in our fingers. Therefore, depending on our actions, planets yield auspicious or inauspicious results. Let's explore whether rubbing nails increases wealth, as per astrology.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Astrology describes our habits in detail, linking them to planetary influences that bring auspicious or inauspicious results.

article_image2

Some habits weaken Rahu and bring misfortune. Nail rubbing is one such habit, especially common among women. Many believe it increases wealth. Let's explore the truth behind this belief.

Does rubbing nails increase wealth?

According to astrology, planets reside in our fingers, influencing outcomes based on how we use them.

article_image3

Using fingers for eating, drinking, or cleaning is harmless. However, frequent nail rubbing can become a habit. Astrologers say this triggers planetary influences, impacting health.

article_image4

Astrology associates Jupiter with the index finger, Saturn with the middle finger, Sun with the ring finger, Mercury with the little finger, and Venus with the thumb. Rubbing these fingers reveals the sanctity of these planets.

Rubbing fingernails of both hands together strengthens all planets, each influencing you differently.

article_image5

Astrology suggests that rubbing nails can increase wealth and bring happiness. It can also lead to progress in life, especially when done during Brahma Muhurat.

