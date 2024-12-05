Does Rubbing Your Nails Increase Wealth?

According to astrology, planets reside in our fingers. Therefore, depending on our actions, planets yield auspicious or inauspicious results. Let's explore whether rubbing nails increases wealth, as per astrology.

Astrology describes our habits in detail, linking them to planetary influences that bring auspicious or inauspicious results.

Some habits weaken Rahu and bring misfortune. Nail rubbing is one such habit, especially common among women. Many believe it increases wealth. Let's explore the truth behind this belief. Does rubbing nails increase wealth? According to astrology, planets reside in our fingers, influencing outcomes based on how we use them.

Using fingers for eating, drinking, or cleaning is harmless. However, frequent nail rubbing can become a habit. Astrologers say this triggers planetary influences, impacting health.

Astrology associates Jupiter with the index finger, Saturn with the middle finger, Sun with the ring finger, Mercury with the little finger, and Venus with the thumb. Rubbing these fingers reveals the sanctity of these planets. Rubbing fingernails of both hands together strengthens all planets, each influencing you differently.

Astrology suggests that rubbing nails can increase wealth and bring happiness. It can also lead to progress in life, especially when done during Brahma Muhurat.

