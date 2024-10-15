Do you know which Indian state sees the first sunrise?

Sunrise: Do you know which state, and specifically which location, in India experiences the first sunrise? Let's find out.

First Sunrise in India

Despite scientific advancements, countless wonders remain unsolved. Even in the 21st century, we've barely scratched the surface of the mysteries surrounding the sky and the deep sea.

Sunrise

Geographical studies on Earth's circumference, the distance between Earth and sky, sea levels, and mountain peaks have been ongoing for centuries. These facts are crucial for our daily lives and often appear in competitive exams. One such question is: Which Indian state witnesses the first sunrise?

Himachal Pradesh

We understand Earth's rotation and the science behind day and night. However, sunrise and sunset times vary even within a country. The Indian state that experiences sunrise before all others is Arunachal Pradesh, specifically Dong village in the Anjaw district, also known as "India's Japan."

Dong Village

Anjaw district, located at 1,200 meters above sea level, is nestled amidst rivers and mountains. Dong village, situated between the borders of China and Myanmar, witnesses the first sunrise. It's at the confluence of the Lohit, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, making it a tourist attraction. The sun rises and sets an hour earlier in Dong than in other Indian villages, adding to its unique appeal.

