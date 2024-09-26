Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have diabetes? Foods to avoid and manage blood sugar levels

    Living with diabetes requires lifelong vigilance. Managing diabetes effectively involves consuming a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and eliminating certain foods from your diet.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Diabetes is one of these diseases. Currently, many people are suffering from diabetes. This disease has taken hold of many people at a young age. Being diagnosed with diabetes means being cautious for the rest of your life. Otherwise, this problem continues to grow. This creates further complications. If you are diagnosed with diabetes, the first thing you need to pay attention to is your diet. It is necessary to eat the right foods for such patients. Otherwise, the problem can become more complicated.

    Similarly, diabetic patients need to exercise regularly. If you don't exercise, you must walk every day. You need to walk for at least 30 minutes every day. Only then will the body be healthy. If you are suffering from this disease, eliminate some foods from your diet. Some foods increase blood sugar levels. Find out what they are.

    First of all, you have to give up sweets. Don't eat sweets by mistake. Cakes, pastries, or any food made with sugar. Similarly, give up eating sugar. Otherwise, the problem will increase. Eating refined flour is quite harmful for such patients. It is better not to eat singara, chop, parota, pasta, pizza. Avoid cold drinks altogether. Do not drink any kind of cold drinks. Or it is harmful to drink any sweet drink.

