DIY Ghee masks: Super powerful face packs that can create wonders for your skin

Here are super powerful face packs that you can make using ghee and ensure that your skin stays supple.

The long-established ghee is a staple in the Indian kitchen for its laudable nutritional benefits, but it isn’t limited to households in Asia alone. Ghee offers a plethora of benefits for your skin. It is rich in Vitamin E and is known for its healing properties for chapped lips and cracked heels.

While there’s limited research on the benefits of ghee for skin, countless Indian people have sworn by it for centuries.

If your skin is oily, take a little ghee and smear gently on your skin, and do not retain it for a longer period because of its greasiness. It can also charm your skin and hair by improving the overall texture with ample smoothness and shine keeping dullness afar.

Besan and ghee: For making your skin supple and fresh all you need to do is make a very easy ghee DIY mask along with some besan or gram flour. Just mix the gram flour and ghee together in a paste and once a fine paste is ready just apply the paste on the face and let it sit for 30 minutes. After that, wash it off with lukewarm water and you’ll be done.

Ghee and honey: Honey, being a humectant, has the power to aid moisturise absorption and retention. Combining it with ghee, which is a powerful moisturiser, will ensure that you never suffer from dry skin again.