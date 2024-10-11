Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the surprising benefits of adding salt to your tea

    Some people drink tea with sugar, while those with diabetes avoid it. This is common knowledge. But have you ever tried adding salt to your tea?

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Tea with Salt

    Tea lovers exist worldwide. Many of us start our day with a cup of tea. Only after having it do we begin our household chores or other work. We know about milk tea, lemon tea, green tea, jaggery tea, and so on. But have you ever heard of salt tea? Strange as it may sound, salt tea is quite famous in some places.

    In Kashmir and China, salt tea is a common drink. It has been consumed for many years. In fact, it offers several health benefits. Adding a pinch of salt to your tea can provide numerous advantages. Let's explore them now.

    article_image2

    Tea with Salt

    Consuming too much salt is not good for health. However, if taken in moderation, it can offer several benefits.

    Benefits of adding a pinch of salt to tea

    Take some tea leaves and prepare tea as you usually do by adding milk. Before drinking this tea, add a pinch of salt and mix it. What happens then?

    Enhances taste: Salt enhances the taste of tea. Tea leaves can be bitter. But a small spoon of salt helps balance it and gives the tea a more robust, sweet taste. This reduces the need for extra sugar in milk tea or green tea.

    article_image3

    Tea with Salt

    Reduces bitterness: If the tea powder makes it bitter, add a pinch of salt. This helps reduce the bitterness. Salt goes well with black tea and enhances its taste.

    Boosts immunity: According to some research, salt is very effective in boosting immunity. Salt tea prevents many throat and seasonal infections.

    article_image4

    Tea with Salt

    Electrolyte balance: Salt is a natural electrolyte. Adding a little salt to your tea helps replenish the electrolytes you lose through sweat and physical activity. Staying hydrated is crucial in hot weather or after exercise.

    Aids digestion: Salt increases the production of digestive juices, which aids your digestion. This is especially effective after a large meal when digestion is slow.

    article_image5

    Tea with Salt

    Mineral boost: Depending on the type of salt you use, adding salt to your tea can add more minerals to your diet. For example, pink Himalayan salt is rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which improve your overall health.

    Adding salt to tea offers many benefits. However, consuming too much salt can lead to several health problems. Therefore, start with a pinch of salt and adjust according to taste. Experiment with different types of salt, such as sea salt, black salt, or flavored salt, and choose the right one for your favorite tea.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali Cleaning: 10 Essential items to remove for positive vastu energy NTI

    Diwali Cleaning: 10 Essential items to remove for positive vastu energy

    Navratri Day 9: Why do we worship Goddess Siddhidatri? Know puja, colour, Vidhi and more RKK

    Navratri Day 9: Why do we worship Goddess Siddhidatri? Know puja, colour, Vidhi and more

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja NTI

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja

    What Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Khanna and more designer outfits at 70% off? Here's how to get yours! RKK

    What Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Khanna and more designer outfits at 70% off? Here's how to get yours!

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment? NTI

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment?

    Recent Stories

    A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: CM Yogi Adityanath

    A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: CM Yogi Adityanath

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety' dmn

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

    Noel Tata takes charge: Know his education, net worth and more gcw

    Noel Tata takes charge: Know his education, net worth and more

    Who is the highest paid Bigg Boss 18 contestant? RKK

    Who is the highest paid Bigg Boss 18 contestant?

    football Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany: Nations League preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany: Nations League preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon