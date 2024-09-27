Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know THESE 5 Indian destinations require special travel permits?

    Certain Indian destinations require special travel permits for entry, ensuring security and managing access to sensitive border areas throughout the country.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    While international trips often require visas, certain areas in India also mandate permits for entry. Known as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), this regulation helps manage access to sensitive border regions, ensuring security and proper movement control.
     

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Arunachal Pradesh, nestled at the crossroads of Myanmar, China, and Bhutan, mandates Inner Line Permits (ILPs) for non-locals. Permits can be easily obtained from the resident commissioner in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati for smooth travel.

     

    Nagaland

    Nagaland, renowned for its vibrant tribes and proximity to Myanmar, requires an Inner Line Permit for visitors. This hassle-free process allows you to secure permits in Kohima, Dimapur, Shillong, New Delhi, Mokokchung, and Kolkata, including online applications.

     

    Mizoram

    Mizoram shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and necessitates an Inner Line Permit for entry. Visitors can obtain permits from liaison officers in cities like Guwahati, Silchar, Kolkata, Shillong, and New Delhi, ensuring easy access to this beautiful state.

     

    Lakshadweep

    Traveling to Lakshadweep requires a permit, especially after its spotlight from PM Modi's visit. Applicants must provide a police clearance certificate and identification documents, with an online option available for securing permits, making it convenient for travelers.

     

    Manipur

    In Manipur, the permit system was implemented in December 2019. Visitors can apply for temporary permits valid for 30 days or regular permits for 90 days. Necessary documents include proof of nationality and recent photographs for application.

