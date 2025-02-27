Did You Eat Too Much Oily Food? Here are some quick tips for feeling better

Healthy Habits After Eating Oily Food : If you've eaten too much oily food, following a few things can prevent any harm to your body.

Did You Eat Too Much Oily Food? Do These '2' Things Right Away!

We don't worry about whether the food we eat is good or bad for our health. Especially when we are young, we don't care about it at all. But we start paying a lot of attention to food when we get older. Because as we age, many problems start to occur in the body. In that way, eating too much high-fat foods, i.e., oily foods or junk foods, causes many health problems.

Reason for Cholesterol:

Cholesterol is a type of fatty acid produced in the liver. It's not bad, but it's harmful to health only if it's too much. It is very important to pay special attention to reducing the amount of fat in the body. For this, you must follow a healthy lifestyle and eating habits. In such a situation, if you eat oily and junk foods that increase the level of fat, follow the things given below to reduce it. No harm will occur to the body.

Exercise

Don't do intense exercise immediately after eating oily foods or fatty foods. Instead, just walk a little. This will burn calories and prevent fats from accumulating in the body. Read this too: 5 Foods That Damage Heart Health!

Hot Water:

Drink 1-2 glasses of warm water shortly after eating oily foods. Hot water will quickly flush out oily foods. It will also protect the stomach, intestines, and liver from damage and help keep them healthy. Read this too: This Oil Is Very Dangerous... 2 Million Deaths in India - Which Oil?

Don't Do This!

- If you sleep immediately after eating, fat will start accumulating in the body. So you should sleep about 2-3 hours after eating. - If you have a habit of drinking chilled water after eating oily foods, stop it immediately. Because you should not eat cool foods like ice cream after eating any oily foods. If you eat it, it will affect the liver, stomach, and intestines. So never eat cold foods after eating a lot of food.

