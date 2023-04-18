Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dear men, beat the heat with these 5 summer grooming tips especially curated for you

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Men want to ensure their skin is prepared for the impending coming of warmer weather and, fingers crossed, a calendar packed with plans, whether they work from home or have an outdoor-oriented profession. Hence, to prevent the severe weather from damaging their skin, here are some grooming advice for you.

    Men, it is, after all, the time of year to unwind with a chilled beverage, unwind, and simply enjoy not freezing your nads off for a few months. Yes, but now is not the time to neglect your bodycare regimen as well. With with the season's delicious benefits come some fairly significant grooming issues that, if not properly addressed, can seriously harm your appearance. Check out these adviceright away!

    Sunscreens are a must: Whether it's summer or not, applying sunscreen is the most crucial step in your routine. Even if you like to tan, UV radiation increases your risk of developing skin cancer. Make sure you choose an SPF with broad-spectrum protection before investing because not all SPFs are created equal. It is much better to use sunscreen with a plant-based product. Damage to skin cells will be repaired as a result.

     

    Use Lightweight Moisturisers: The majority of sunscreens have moisturising components, but they can't take the place of a quality moisturiser. Hence, giving up your skin diet is not a sensible move. But, it would help if you converted to a light moisturiser or gel formulation because a heavy cream doesn't work well in the sun.

     

    Use a hydrating mist: The sun isn't your only concern in the summer. You must also shield your skin from air conditioning, sunlight, and screen light. Regular moisturising mist can add plumpness, revitalise, and protect your skin from harm. 

     

    Use a hand cream: Strong hand creams are beneficial in retaining moisture, especially when we have to use sanitisers regularly. So, carry a heavy-duty hand cream to ensure regular plumpness and hydration. 

     

    Use natural deodorants:  Sweating underarms during the summer also necessitates using additional scent or pore-blocking antiperspirants. Remove them forever and replace them with something friendlier for the sensitive skin under your arms. Natural deodorants have a long shelf life and pose no risk to the environment or your skin.

