Credit card basics REVEALED! 13 tips to use it wisely and avoid debt

While using a credit card may be a handy and effective financial instrument, it's important to know how they operate and how to use them sensibly. To put it simply, a credit card is a way to borrow money to make purchases from a financial organisation. The most you may charge on the card is the credit limit that you are given. Repayment of the loan is required, often on a monthly basis, or as mutually agreed upon by you and your lender. However, before applying for a credit card, it’s important to research and compare different card options to find the one that best suits your financial goals and spending habits.

1. Interest Rates: There are several different types of costs associated with credit cards, including annual, late, and international transaction fees. High interest rates, or APRs (Annual Percentage Rate), are a common feature of credit cards. If you fail to pay the entire balance on your statement by the deadline, interest will be assessed on the outstanding amount. To learn more about these costs, see the terms and conditions of the card. 2. Overspending Spending too much money when using a credit card is simple. It's crucial to control your spending and limit the amount of money you spend using credit cards to amounts you can afford to repay. To establish and preserve good credit, manage your credit card use. Steer clear of impulsive purchases and put your financial security first.

3. Credit score: Your credit score is impacted by your credit card usage, and credit scores are important for future loan and financial chances. Making on-time payments and using credit cards sensibly will raise your credit score.



4. Benefit From Rewards Program If you select a credit card that has a rewards program, be sure to make the most of it. A few credit cards give cashback, points, or miles in exchange for purchases. Pick a credit card that offers rewards consistent with your level of spending.

5. Credit limit A spending goal is not your credit limit. Do not use your credit card to the limit as this might lower your score. 6. Grace Period A lot of credit cards provide a grace period when you may pay off your whole statement balance before interest accrues as long as you pay it off by the deadline.

7. Minimum Payments: Credit card statements require you to make a minimum payment, but paying only the minimum will lead to interest charges and long-term debt. 8. Setting a budget: Establish and adhere to a budget. Use your credit card just for purchases that you can afford to make each month. 9. Safety: Prevent fraud and theft of your card and card information. Report missing or pilfered cards right away.

10. Credit Card Debt: High credit card debt can lead to financial stress and affect your credit score. Always strive to pay your balance in full each month. 11. Credit Card Statement: Review your monthly statement for errors and unauthorised charges. Report discrepancies promptly.

12. Payment Due Dates: Pay your credit card bill on time to avoid late fees and damage to your credit score. Set up reminders or automatic payments if necessary. 13. Credit Utilisation: Keep your credit utilisation ratio (credit card balance compared to credit limit) low, to maintain a healthy credit score.

