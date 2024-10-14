Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Control your sugar levels with THIS effective bedtime remedy

    Many rely on medications to control their sugar levels. This article explores how a simple bedtime drink can help manage diabetes naturally.

    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Diabetes type

    Many people suffer from diabetes. High sugar levels lead to heart, kidney, and eye problems. Controlling sugar levels is crucial.

    Diabetes

    People often rely on medication to control sugar. However, there are natural ways to manage it. Learn about a simple drink for sugar control.

    Fenugreek water

    Fenugreek water can help control blood sugar levels. It also helps with weight loss, cholesterol management, and improves hair health.

    Fenugreek water

    How to consume fenugreek water: Grind fenugreek seeds into powder. Take 5 grams with warm water before bed or soak seeds overnight and drink in the morning.

