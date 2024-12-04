Complete list of long weekends in 2025: Plan your holidays in advance

Discover how to maximize your holidays in 2025! By strategically planning your leave, you can enjoy up to 50 days off, including numerous long weekends. Learn how.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Holidays in 2025

Everyone loves holidays! Discover how many long weekends are in store for 2025 and plan family time, trips, or relaxation.

article_image2

Holidays galore in 2025! Learn how to combine holidays and leave for maximum benefit. A detailed monthly breakdown of holidays and leave planning strategies.

article_image3

March 2025 offers two long weekends without any extra leave. Holi and Ramadan create opportunities for extended breaks. Perfect for family time or a quick getaway.

article_image4

August 2025: Turn 4 leave days into 12 days off! Strategically plan around Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi for an extended holiday.

article_image5

2025 Holiday List

Complete list of public holidays in 2025. Plan your vacations and long weekends effectively with this comprehensive guide.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS RBA

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights RBA

World AIDS Day: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights

Recent Stories

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan's fight sparks major twists in the show NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan’s fight sparks major twists in the show

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance

Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance

Indian Navy gets 2nd Adani Defence-made Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone dmn

Indian Navy gets 2nd Adani Defence-made Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon