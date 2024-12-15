Cold Moon 2024: Can it be seen from India? Know date, time, significance

The Cold Moon, December’s full moon, marks the longest and final full moon of 2024, illuminating the sky on December 15. Known as the Oak Moon or Long Nights Moon, it coincides with Margashirsha Purnima in India, blending celestial wonder with cultural significance for skywatchers worldwide

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 9:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

As 2024 nears its end, skywatchers are preparing to witness the year’s final full moon, the Cold Moon, which is also referred to as the Oak Moon. Known as the longest and last full moon of the year, the Cold Moon will light up the skies on December 15, 2024, marking a celestial spectacle

article_image2

December’s full moon holds cultural and historical significance. NASA noted that it has been known by various names, including Long Nights Moon in Old English and Moon before Yule in Anglo-Saxon traditions. It is famously referred to as the Cold Moon due to its occurrence near the winter solstice, making it the longest night for the Northern Hemisphere

article_image3

NASA reported that the Cold Moon would appear full for approximately three days, creating a full-moon weekend. In Washington, D.C., the moon will be visible for over 16 hours between December 14 and 15, peaking at 11:52 p.m. EST. In Chicago, the moon rises at 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, and sets at 7:51 a.m. on Sunday. Los Angeles will see moonrise at 4:02 p.m. on December 14, while New York will witness moonrise at 4:32 p.m. EST

article_image4

Though there are no specific reports confirming the Cold Moon’s visibility in India, it coincides with Margashirsha Purnima, a day of significance in Hindu traditions. On this day, many observe fasting, and temples, especially those dedicated to Vishnu, host prayers and bhajans. The Margashirsha Purnima Tithi begins at 4:58 p.m. on December 14 and ends at 2:31 p.m. on December 15, 2024

