Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast

Celebrate Christmas 2024 with these 5 must-try recipes, from a juicy roast turkey to festive gingerbread cookies, creamy mashed potatoes, and delicious pancakes for a memorable holiday feast.





Pancakes

Fluffy, warm pancakes are a delicious breakfast treat for Christmas morning. Top with maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped cream, or a sprinkle of cinnamon for a festive touch. Add a dash of vanilla or nutmeg to make them extra special.



Classic Roast Turkey

A juicy, golden-brown turkey is the centerpiece of any Christmas feast. Seasoned with herbs, garlic, and butter, then roasted to perfection, it pairs beautifully with gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce for a festive meal.

Gingerbread Cookies

These spiced, sweet cookies are a holiday favorite. Made with ginger, cinnamon, and molasses, they’re perfect for decorating with icing and sprinkles. Serve with a warm drink, or pack them in festive tins as a thoughtful gift.

Christmas Pudding

This traditional British dessert is rich in dried fruits, nuts, and spices, and steamed to perfection. Serve it with brandy butter or custard for a truly indulgent Christmas treat that captures the essence of the holiday season.

Mashed Potatoes

Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes are a must-have side dish at Christmas. Make them with cream, butter, and a touch of garlic for added flavor. Serve alongside your roast for a comforting, indulgent addition to your festive feast.



