    Christmas 2023: Home decor to accessories, gifting guide for this festive season

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Christmas is around the corner and if you are still confused as to what to gift your loved ones, we are here to solve your problem. From clutch to dinner sets here are a few gifts.

    article_image1

    Christmas gifts largely depends on the preferences and interests of the recipient. Here are some popular and thoughtful Christmas gift ideas across various categories.

    article_image2

    White sequin embroidered Christmas clutch

    Odette's White Sequins Embroidered Handbag will elevate your holiday look. This outstanding accessory is a blend of high-end design and festive flare, handcrafted with care from premium materials. Capture the spirit of Christmas dress.

    article_image3

    Sa. Ba designs jewelry unisex gift set

    This unisex gold interlinked- neck chain and bracelet gift set is by Sa. Ba designs jewelry unisex gift set and fits best for a Chrishtmas gift. 

    article_image4

    EcoSoul's palm leaf square dinnerware set

    The Palm Leaf Dinnerware Set from EcoSoul makes your Christmas feast both distinctive and environmentally friendly. The exquisitely crafted eco-friendly dinnerware improves your festive table and expresses your devotion to Mother Earth and conscientious living.

    article_image5

    Kylie skin’s skinset

    This Christmas, gift the Kylie skin skin set comes with vanilla milk toner, face moisturizer, and  Foaming face wash. This curated collection encompasses four essential products designed to pamper the skin and bring out its natural radiance. 

    article_image6

    Nature reverie

    Veda Exports has a new collection of home décor accessories. This collection flawlessly combines natural components with brilliant colors and metals, capturing the essence of the forest, ocean, and heavens above. 
     

    article_image7

    Coppetto artisan gelato hampers

    This popular gelato hideaway offers customized hampers that are ideal gifts to honor the cherished friendships that light up your Christmas celebrations.

    article_image8

    Milan co-ord set

    This three-piece co-ord by Milan co-ord set is particularly lovely and festive. The attire exudes happiness and enthusiasm, and it screams Christmas.

    article_image9

    Slab bookends

    Slab bookends with a sleek, architectural style ideal to hold your favorite classics. You can mix and match your bookends based on space, color, and shape in two designs and four colors. All you have to do is choose the shape and color for Bookend 1 and the same for Bookend 2, and you'll have a bespoke pair of two.

    article_image10

    Purna gummies festive essential

    This hamper is a perfect blend of health and happiness for your loved ones this festive season as it includes a variety of gummies designed for beauty, immunity, and overall well-being. From Biotin Cranberry and Blueberry gummies for hair and skin, to Vitamin C and Zinc gummies for immunity, and Women's Multivitamin Strawberry gummies for essential nutrients, this hamper has it all. 

    article_image11

    Fentiro perfumes

    The Fentiro perfumes provides convenience by allowing customers to sample flavors without the need for elaborate bar setups or mixology abilities. 

    article_image12

    Cananor guild

    The hamper includes four odor-resistant high-quality bath linen towels that are a wonderful gifting option. They are made of premium, long-lasting cotton for optimal softness and durability. The soft waffle weave maintains excellent absorbency while providing a velvety, spa-like sensation against the skin, making it a versatile and lightweight design that is ideal for use at home, the gym, or on the go.

