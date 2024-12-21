Chanakya Niti: ​Qualities to look for Ideal Wife before getting married​

Marriage is a significant milestone. While birth and death are beyond our control, marriage is a choice. Everyone desires a compatible partner and dreams of a fulfilling marital life. Men often seek specific qualities in their wives, contributing to a harmonious relationship.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Marriage is a seed for a lifelong journey. Choosing the right partner is crucial for a successful marriage. Elders emphasize careful consideration during spouse selection. Certain qualities in a woman contribute to a happy married life.

article_image2

A content wife without excessive greed contributes to a happy marriage. A woman with spiritual inclination fosters peace and respects everyone, including family members.

article_image3

A woman who values hard work avoids unnecessary expenses and prioritizes important matters. A determined woman becomes a supportive partner. Finding understanding in a partner is fortunate, enabling achievements in life.

article_image4

Marital conflicts often arise from disagreements between families. A wife's ability to maintain harmony between both families is essential. A wife who balances financial and familial matters fosters happiness and prevents problems.

article_image5

Problems with these qualities..

According to Chanakya Niti, excessive anger in a woman leads to problems. While anger is natural, its excess is detrimental. Avoid marrying a woman prone to frequent anger or resentment. Experts advise against marrying women driven by selfishness, greed, and excessive desires. Note: This content is based on expert opinions and scriptures, lacking scientific evidence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation ATG

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

What happens to human body when you don't have sex or masturbate for months? Doctors reveal shk

What happens to human body when you don't have sex or masturbate for months? Doctors reveal

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality NTI

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk shk

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared how ex-husband Naga Chaitanya used to behave at home RBA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared how ex-husband Naga Chaitanya used to behave at home

Bangladesh Natore crematorium robbery: Temple ransacked, priest killed in brutal attack AJR

Bangladesh's Natore crematorium robbery: Temple ransacked, priest killed in brutal attack

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral RBA

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon