Bold berry to blush raspberry-know hottest lip colors for THIS season

Bold berry tones are a seasonal lip makeup trend that is seen on runways and red carpets. Berry lipsticks, from rich raspberry to subdued mulberry, are a statement trend this season and offer glamour and refinement to any outfit.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 3:23 PM IST

With the passage of the season, trends in lip cosmetics are experiencing a change, of which one becomes recognizable on the runways as well as on the red carpet: bold berry tones. From luscious raspberry colors to muted mulberry shades, these lipsticks in berry tones are quite a statement trend this season and add glamour and sophistication to any look. According to Yashu Jain, Co-Founder & CMO, MattLook Cosmetics, the hottest colors of this year,  "2025 are all about striking contrasts and versatile elegance—burnt orange, spicy cinnamon, and dusty rose shades dominate the scene, while glossy berry tones add a touch of glamour. These shades are perfect for making bold statements this season." 

article_image2

Here lies the charm of berry tones: their versatility. These shades flatter just about all skin tones and therefore may hold a universal appeal. From the fairest of the fair to the deepest of skin tones, there's a shade of berry lip that will suit the beautiful you. 

article_image3

A soft wine berry lip like cranberry or blush raspberry would suit pale skin, with medium or olive skin tone being accentuated by deep plum and blackberry tones while deeper skin tones shine in vibrant fuchsia or dark mulberry.

article_image4

The berry lips are dominating this season for the reasons: bold yet plush. While maintaining this sophistication, the berry shades do give you a confidence boost that takes you from day 2 night time. A matte berry lip is offset perfectly with neutral eyes for a complete daytime look, while a glossy finish perfectly matches the stunning eyeliner with evening glam.

article_image5

With the bold berry lip, the trick is in preparation. Exfoliate your lips and slather some hydrating balm to get that lip in smooth application. Follow the lip lines with a perfect matching lip pencil to give yourself a perfect lip outline, apply your favorite berry lip stick or a gloss.

article_image6

It's all about the loud lips this season. A bold berry lip is the simplest way you can get yourself into a festive mood, joining in with some casual brunches this season. Get your hand with this season's hottest shade and flaunt your inner radiance. 

Latest Videos
