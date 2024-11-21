Black dust-like spots on Onions: What they are and why you should care?

You might have noticed black dust-like spots on onions. Do you know what these spots are? Learn about them, or you might be at risk.

Onions are a kitchen staple, used in various dishes. They not only enhance flavor but also offer health benefits.

Onions help regulate blood sugar, improve skin, aid weight loss, strengthen bones, support heart health, and improve digestion.

Black dust-like spots on onions often appear when peeling. These sticky spots resemble soil but are actually fungus.

The black spots are caused by Aspergillus niger, a fungus found in soil and on onions. While not as serious as black fungus, it's harmful.

Avoid eating onions with this fungus, as it can cause allergies, especially in susceptible individuals.

Avoid these onions if you have asthma, respiratory issues, or lung problems, as they can worsen your condition.

If your onion has black spots, remove the outer two layers, wash thoroughly, and then use. The fungus is usually on the outer layers.

Discard onions with black fungus immediately. Do not consume them, as they can cause serious health issues.

