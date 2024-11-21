Black dust-like spots on Onions: What they are and why you should care?

You might have noticed black dust-like spots on onions. Do you know what these spots are? Learn about them, or you might be at risk.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Onions are a kitchen staple, used in various dishes. They not only enhance flavor but also offer health benefits.

article_image2

Onions help regulate blood sugar, improve skin, aid weight loss, strengthen bones, support heart health, and improve digestion.

article_image3

Black dust-like spots on onions often appear when peeling. These sticky spots resemble soil but are actually fungus.

article_image4

The black spots are caused by Aspergillus niger, a fungus found in soil and on onions. While not as serious as black fungus, it's harmful.

article_image5

Avoid eating onions with this fungus, as it can cause allergies, especially in susceptible individuals.

article_image6

Avoid these onions if you have asthma, respiratory issues, or lung problems, as they can worsen your condition.

article_image7

If your onion has black spots, remove the outer two layers, wash thoroughly, and then use. The fungus is usually on the outer layers.

article_image8

Discard onions with black fungus immediately. Do not consume them, as they can cause serious health issues.

