Benefits of drinking Amla juice daily for 30 days

Do you know what happens if you drink amla juice every day for 30 days without fail? Let's see the changes it brings to our body

 

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

Needless to say how good amla is for health. Amla is rich in Vitamin C. It provides antioxidants to the body. Also, continuous consumption of amla boosts immunity. Do you know what happens if you drink amla juice every day for 30 days without fail? Let's see the changes it brings to our bodies.

Many changes will occur within the first three days of starting to drink amla juice, especially improving digestion. Reduces indigestion problems. Due to the vitamins and nutrients in amla, the body also gets energy. It helps to remove toxins from the body in these three days alone.

 

Drinking amla juice continuously for a week improves immunity. Infections like colds are reduced. Also, within a week your skin will start to glow. Dark spots on the face will disappear. The face will become shiny. Problems like bloating and acidity will also decrease.

Drinking amla juice continuously for 15 to 21 days improves immunity. Prevents not only cold and cough, but also other health problems. Improves digestion and gut health. If you have constipation or indigestion, those problems will be completely resolved at this time. Eyesight will also improve.

Continuous consumption of amla juice reduces hair loss. Hair will be healthy, shiny and thick. Cholesterol and blood pressure will be regulated. It also helps in weight loss.

Drinking amla juice continuously for 30 days provides the body with the necessary energy. Mood will improve. You will be active throughout the day. Stress will decrease. Since amla helps brain health, cognitive function, vision and memory will improve. If you have joint pain, the swelling will be significantly reduced. Sugar levels will be regulated.

