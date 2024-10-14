Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benefits and side effects of Ghee: Who should avoid it?

    Ghee has been a part of our cuisine for centuries and is considered healthy due to its rich content of healthy fats and vitamins A, D, E, and K. However, it may not be suitable for everyone. Let's explore who should avoid consuming ghee.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    Ghee is a nutritional powerhouse and a superfood that can be incorporated into our daily diet. It offers numerous health benefits, including providing healthy fats and essential vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

    Ghee helps provide essential nutrients, improves healthy fat intake, and alleviates various health issues. It provides 11% of the daily required vitamin E and 100% of vitamin A. It also contains butyric acid, an important short-chain fatty acid, and oleic acid, an unsaturated fatty acid.

    article_image2

    Many believe that consuming too much ghee is harmful to heart health, but this is a misconception. Moderate ghee consumption can support heart health, help eliminate toxins, enhance skin beauty, and improve physical and mental endurance. However, some individuals should avoid ghee altogether. Let's find out who they are.

    article_image3

    Benefits of Ghee

    Individuals with Digestive Problems

    Those with a sensitive digestive system should avoid ghee as it can cause bloating, nausea, and indigestion. It can exacerbate conditions like gallbladder problems, chronic digestive issues, and irritable bowel syndrome.

    article_image4

    Weight Management

    Those aiming to lose weight should limit ghee consumption. However, moderate intake can help control unnecessary hunger. A low-calorie diet is crucial for weight management.

    Liver Problems

    Individuals with liver problems should exercise caution. The high-fat content in ghee can worsen liver conditions.

    article_image5

    High Cholesterol

    People with high cholesterol should limit their intake of ghee, butter, and oil. However, moderate consumption can help regulate good cholesterol levels. Excessive ghee intake can be detrimental to heart health.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Subho Bijoya 2024: Joyful wishes, SMS, and inspiring quotes to share with loved ones NTI

    Subho Bijoya 2024: Joyful wishes, SMS, and inspiring quotes to share with loved ones

    4 Evening habits after 7 PM for a healthier you RTM

    4 Evening habits after 7 PM for a healthier you

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Heavy rain warning issued for Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts dmn

    Weather: Heavy rain warning issued for Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI

    7 life lessons from MS Dhoni Inspiring story of cricket legend vkp

    7 life lessons from MS Dhoni: Inspiring story of cricket legend

    Who is Oviya Helen? Tamil actress alleged sex video leaked online; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH) RBA

    Who is Oviya Helen? Tamil actress alleged sex video leaked online; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH)

    Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected AJR

    Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon