Basant Panchami 2025: When is Goddess Saraswati Puja? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Vasant Panchami 2025: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is just around the corner. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami, is a happy holiday that ushers in spring and celebrates the triumph of knowledge and creativity over ignorance and darkness. Vasant Panchami will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The famous Hindu festival honours Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of wisdom, music, arts, science, and technology.

article_image2

Lord Ganesha is also revered along with the Goddess. In India, mustard flowers blossom on Basant Panchami, which is connected with the colour yellow.

article_image3

Vasant Panchami 2025 Date and Timings

Although there is no set timing for performing Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami, it is important to ensure that the puja is performed within the Panchami tithi. The puja is often conducted during the Purvahna Kala between sunrise and lunchtime.

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Vasant Panchami muhurat runs from 09:14 a.m. to 12:11 p.m. for 2 hours and 57 minutes.

article_image4

Here are the details:

⦿ Vasant Panchami madhyahna moment: 12:11 pm

⦿ Panchami tithi begins: 09:14 am on February 2, 2025

⦿ Panchami tithi ends: 06:52 am on February 3, 2025

article_image5

Basant Panchami: Significance of Saraswati Puja

On this auspicious day, people worship Goddess Saraswati to seek her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity. It's also a time for fresh beginnings, as students and teachers dress in new clothes and offer prayers to the Goddess. Saraswati Puja is an integral part of Basant Panchami celebrations.

People offer the Goddess yellow flowers, sweets, and other offerings, seeking her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity.

article_image6

Basant Panchami puja vidhi, rituals and samagri

Basant Panchami Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Samagri

People bring yellow flowers, chocolates, and other sacrifices to the Goddess, hoping for her blessings for intelligence, knowledge, and creativity.

article_image7

Basant Panchami Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Samagri

On Saraswati Puja day, people get up early to bathe, dress in yellow and white, and honour Maa Saraswati. They erect an idol or portrait of the Goddess in their place of devotion after washing her in Ganga water and adorning her in yellow attire.

After that, you can present yellow flowers (marigold), Akshat, white sandalwood, yellow roll, yellow gulal, incense, and yellow-coloured sweets, as well as worship Maa Saraswati by lighting a lamp, singing Saraswati Vandana, reciting mantras, and conducting aartis.

People also place their notebooks, office diaries, school supplies, and other belongings in front of Maa Saraswati and adore them. Meanwhile, participants in any creative form (such as dance and music) adore their instruments.

article_image8

Vasant Panchami 2025: Celebrations throughout India

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is widely celebrated throughout India, with each state having its own set of traditions and rituals. Notable festivities include:

⦿ In West Bengal and Bihar, people worship Goddess Saraswati with yellow flowers, sweets, and other tributes.

⦿ In Odisha, students and instructors engage in yagnas, and toddlers begin formal schooling on this day.

Sikhs in Punjab commemorate Basant Panchami with kite flying competitions and other events.

