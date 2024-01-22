Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Here are some WhatsApp-Facebook messages and status

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Celebrate the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration on Monday, January 22nd, with these heartfelt sentiments, magnificent images, and inspirational remarks. Share your devotion with Lord Ram Bhakts through WhatsApp and Facebook.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Share your devotion with Lord Ram Bhakts through WhatsApp and Facebook.
    May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon all as the doors of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir open, ushering in an era of peace, prosperity, and devotion.

    From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Mandir, a journey of faith finally reaches its divine destination. May this historic moment inspire us to walk the path of righteousness and compassion.

    In every chant of “Jai Shri Ram,” let us feel the heartbeat of Ayodhya, pulsating with unity and love. May the Ram Mandir become a symbol of harmony and understanding for all.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the bells of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir resonate across the nation, may they carry a message of hope and healing. May we embrace the spirit of forgiveness and move forward together.

    Let the architectural splendor of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir remind us of the enduring power of tradition and craftsmanship. May this masterpiece inspire us to create beauty and value in our own lives.

    May the sacred soil of Ayodhya, soaked in devotion for centuries, now bear the fruit of patience and perseverance. May the Ram Mandir be a beacon of faith, guiding us towards a brighter future.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On this joyous occasion, let us remember the countless devotees who kept the flame of faith alive through generations. May their sacrifices be honored by the blessings of Lord Ram.

    May the Ram Mandir not just be a physical structure, but a spiritual force that unites us in our shared humanity. May we learn from the teachings of Lord Ram and build a society based on truth, justice, and kindness.

    This historic day is a testament to the power of collective faith and unwavering determination. May the example of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inspire us to achieve seemingly impossible dreams through dedication and unity.

    As we celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let us also remember the responsibility that comes with this blessing. May we strive to live up to the ideals of Lord Ram and make the world a better place.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On this historic occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, I wish you and your loved ones joy, peace, and blessings. May the divine energy of Lord Ram fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Jai Shri Ram!

    As the magnificent doors of the Ram Mandir open, may they also open doors of hope, unity, and love for all. Happy Ram Mandir Inauguration!

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sending you heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. May this day mark a new era of harmony and spiritual enlightenment. Jai Siya Ram!

    May the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir shower blessings of peace, harmony, and prosperity upon our nation. Jai Shri Ram!

    article_image6

    From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Mandir, a century-old dream comes true. May the spirit of faith and resilience continue to inspire generations to come.

    Let the joyous chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonate throughout the land, uniting us in a spirit of brotherhood and love. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!

    May the grandeur of the Ram Mandir stand as a testament to our rich cultural heritage and inspire us to uphold the values of righteousness and compassion.

    On this historic day, let us remember the sacrifices made and the unwavering faith that led to this momentous occasion. May the Ram Mandir be a beacon of hope for all.

    May the bells of the Ram Mandir echo with the message of unity, reminding us that we are one nation, bound by shared values and aspirations.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Witnessing history as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opens its doors! Jai Siya Ram!

    Sharing heartfelt prayers and joy on this momentous occasion. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!

    May the light of Ram Mandir guide us all towards a brighter future. Jai Shri Ram!

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As we celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, let us also commit to spreading the ideals of Lord Rama – truth, justice, and selfless service.

    May the divine light emanating from the Ram Mandir illuminate our hearts and minds, guiding us on the path of righteousness and inner peace.

    On this auspicious occasion, let us pray for a future where the Ram Mandir serves as a symbol of unity and harmony for all, regardless of faith or background.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for January 21 2024 Aries Virgo Capricorn Pisces Taurus Scorpio Gemini Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 21, 2024: Difficult day for Capricorn, Aries; good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for January 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams RKK EAI

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams

    Daily Horoscope for January 20 2024 Gemini Taurus Pisces Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 20 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Sculptor Arun Yogiraj arrives in Ayodhya, calls himself 'luckiest' ahead of Ram Mandir consecration AJR

    Sculptor Arun Yogiraj arrives in Ayodhya, calls himself 'luckiest' ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    Josh and Dailyhunt unveil 'Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room' a digital initiative to embrace collective devotion snt

    Josh and Dailyhunt unveil ‘Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room’ - a digital initiative to embrace collective devotion

    Ram Siya Ram Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH) snt

    'Ram Siya Ram': Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Quotes, status, messages and more

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Quotes, status, messages and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-753 January 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-753 January 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon