    Avoid Airport Hassles: 6 Common security check mistakes to avoid before you fly

    Planning a flight? Be aware of what you can and cannot carry to avoid airport security hassles. Getting caught with prohibited items can be costly and delay your trip. Here are some key things to remember…

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Avoid Frequent Travel to High-Risk Areas

    Frequent travel to terrorism or smuggling areas can lead to airport security checks and interrogation, potentially causing you to miss your flight. Multiple trips to countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, or any other conflict-ridden or infected country can raise suspicions.

    Declare Items Worth Over $10,000

    In most countries, including the US, you must declare items worth over $10,000, such as luxury watches or jewelry. Women can carry up to 20,000 rupees worth of gold duty-free, while men are allowed up to 10,000 rupees. Failure to declare can lead to security checks and penalties.

    Restricted Items Between India and Japan

    India and Japan have restrictions on imported materials. India bans maps and literature misrepresenting its external boundaries. Japan prohibits materials threatening public security or morality. This strictness aims to protect national interests. The UAE restricts materials deemed offensive to Islamic values, including printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, books, and magazines.

    Ivory or Rhino Horn Products Prohibited

    Carrying items made from ivory or rhino horn can lead to detention and interrogation by airport security. If your answers are unsatisfactory, you could face penalties.

    Animal Fur Products Can Cause Trouble

    The US bans the trade of dog and cat fur. The Dog and Cat Protection Act of 2000 prohibits importing these products. Carrying such items can lead to confiscation and fines.

    Homemade Food Can Be Problematic

    Carrying homemade food on flights is generally prohibited. If found during airport security checks, you could face lengthy questioning and miss your flight. In India, IndiGo flights may confiscate oily food items.

