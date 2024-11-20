Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Discover the 6 sacred days when couples are encouraged to abstain from intimacy for spiritual growth and relational harmony, according to tradition.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

In many traditions, certain days hold special spiritual significance, guiding couples to refrain from intimacy to achieve emotional, spiritual, and relational harmony. These sacred days are seen as opportunities for introspection, mindfulness, and fostering deeper connections beyond physical bonds. Understanding and respecting these practices can bring greater balance and peace to your relationship. Explore the traditions behind these six special days and their relevance to modern relationships.

 

article_image2

Scriptures advise avoiding intimacy on full and new moon days. It's believed that intimacy on these days negatively impacts married life. Mythology suggests avoiding physical intimacy on the fourth and eighth days of the lunar cycle, as it can adversely affect children and career.

 

article_image3

During Pitru Paksha, purity of body, mind, and speech is crucial. Scriptures advise against intimacy, as it's believed to anger ancestors. Navratri is considered sacred. Scriptures prohibit physical intimacy during this period.

On fasting days, purity is paramount. Scriptures recommend complete abstinence on such days for spiritual benefit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi breathes poison! Could air pollution be silent contributor to chronic kidney disease? What experts say shk

Delhi breathes poison! Could air pollution be silent contributor to chronic kidney disease? What experts say

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo

ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH) snt

ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH)

SHOCKING Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH) snt

SHOCKING! Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC gcw

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon