Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Discover the 6 sacred days when couples are encouraged to abstain from intimacy for spiritual growth and relational harmony, according to tradition.

In many traditions, certain days hold special spiritual significance, guiding couples to refrain from intimacy to achieve emotional, spiritual, and relational harmony. These sacred days are seen as opportunities for introspection, mindfulness, and fostering deeper connections beyond physical bonds. Understanding and respecting these practices can bring greater balance and peace to your relationship. Explore the traditions behind these six special days and their relevance to modern relationships.

Scriptures advise avoiding intimacy on full and new moon days. It's believed that intimacy on these days negatively impacts married life. Mythology suggests avoiding physical intimacy on the fourth and eighth days of the lunar cycle, as it can adversely affect children and career.

During Pitru Paksha, purity of body, mind, and speech is crucial. Scriptures advise against intimacy, as it's believed to anger ancestors. Navratri is considered sacred. Scriptures prohibit physical intimacy during this period.

On fasting days, purity is paramount. Scriptures recommend complete abstinence on such days for spiritual benefit.