An apple a day keeps the doctor away, know 5 health benefits of this fruit

Apples are not only delicious on their own or in food, but they also have a tonne of health advantages. According to experts, apples offer a number of positive health effects, such as a better gut environment and a lower risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and several malignancies.

Here’s why else the phrase “an apple a day helps keep the doctor away” may have some truth to it. Let's find out.

Lowers high cholesterol and blood pressure: The incidence of atherosclerosis (restricted blood flow in the arteries due to plaque buildup) and heart disease is decreased by soluble fibre's ability to inhibit cholesterol deposition in the lining of blood vessel walls. Additionally, it can assist in lowering blood pressure.

Can aid digestion: In addition to helping you feel full by slowing down digestion, soluble fibre also delays the breakdown of glucose, which aids with blood sugar regulation. Meanwhile, insoluble fibre can facilitate digestion, relieve constipation, and promote regularity.

Support a healthy immune system: The immune-boosting vitamin C is found in apples. According to one study, taking vitamin C regularly benefits the immune system. According to an earlier study, it can, for instance, enhance the epithelium (a kind of tissue) barrier against infections and protect against environmental oxidative stress, such as that caused by pollution and radiation.

Antioxidants plays a role in cancer prevention: According to a review written in October 2016 for the journal Public Health Nutrition, eating apples frequently is linked to a lower risk of developing some cancers, such as colorectal, oral, oesophagal, and breast cancers.

