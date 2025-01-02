Almora to Jibhi: 5 Hidden gems near Delhi for peaceful getaway

Discover serene offbeat destinations near Delhi, from wildlife havens like Pawalgarh and Ranthambore to cultural gems like Almora and Shekhawati. Explore breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage.

January's chill adds charm to travel. Seeking a Delhi getaway? Here's a curated list of nearby offbeat destinations offering natural beauty, rich heritage, and fascinating history, rivaling popular spots.

Almora

An 8-hour drive from Delhi, Almora is a tranquil Himalayan hill station. Immerse yourself in mountain culture, savor street food, and visit the historic Kasar Devi Temple. Enjoy breathtaking landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere.

Jibhi

Beyond Manali and Kasol, Jibhi offers stunning mountain views and tranquility, enveloped in mist year-round. From homestays to hotels and mud cottages, Jibhi caters to all. Enjoy trekking and nature trails.



Shekhawati

Shekhawati, Rajasthan, rivals Jodhpur and Udaipur in charm. Fly to Jaipur and drive 150 km, or take a 6-hour drive from Delhi. Explore stunning fresco paintings on havelis, reflecting the region’s rich heritage.



Pawalgarh

A 5-hour drive from Delhi, Pawalgarh in Uttarakhand offers serenity and beauty. Home to the Pawalgarh Conservation Reserve, spot tigers, elephants, leopards, and 400+ migratory bird species during winter. A quieter alternative to Corbett National Park.

Ranthambore National Park

Prefer plains over mountains? Ranthambore, an easy drive from Delhi, offers wildlife and history. Spot famous tigers and enjoy the blend of nature and historical significance.

Latest Videos