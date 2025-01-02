Almora to Jibhi: 5 Hidden gems near Delhi for peaceful getaway

 Discover serene offbeat destinations near Delhi, from wildlife havens like Pawalgarh and Ranthambore to cultural gems like Almora and Shekhawati. Explore breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

January's chill adds charm to travel. Seeking a Delhi getaway? Here's a curated list of nearby offbeat destinations offering natural beauty, rich heritage, and fascinating history, rivaling popular spots.

article_image2

Almora

An 8-hour drive from Delhi, Almora is a tranquil Himalayan hill station. Immerse yourself in mountain culture, savor street food, and visit the historic Kasar Devi Temple. Enjoy breathtaking landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere.

 

article_image3

Jibhi

Beyond Manali and Kasol, Jibhi offers stunning mountain views and tranquility, enveloped in mist year-round. From homestays to hotels and mud cottages, Jibhi caters to all. Enjoy trekking and nature trails.
 

article_image4

Shekhawati

Shekhawati, Rajasthan, rivals Jodhpur and Udaipur in charm. Fly to Jaipur and drive 150 km, or take a 6-hour drive from Delhi. Explore stunning fresco paintings on havelis, reflecting the region’s rich heritage.
 

article_image5

Pawalgarh

A 5-hour drive from Delhi, Pawalgarh in Uttarakhand offers serenity and beauty. Home to the Pawalgarh Conservation Reserve, spot tigers, elephants, leopards, and 400+ migratory bird species during winter. A quieter alternative to Corbett National Park.

article_image6

Ranthambore National Park

Prefer plains over mountains? Ranthambore, an easy drive from Delhi, offers wildlife and history. Spot famous tigers and enjoy the blend of nature and historical significance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA

Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon