Advantages of having Amla Juice for 3 weeks straight: 10 health benefits

Amla juice is rich in vitamin C and iron. Experts suggest our body needs 50 milligrams of vitamin C daily, which can be obtained from amla juice

Amla juice for constipation relief

Drink amla juice to relieve constipation. It helps cleanse the stomach. Consuming it on an empty stomach provides benefits

Amla juice boosts immunity

Many people suffer from cold and cough. They can consume amla juice. The vitamin C in it boosts immunity

Amla juice for cholesterol management

Consume amla juice to lower cholesterol. It helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol

Amla juice for blood purification

Regular consumption of amla keeps the blood clean. Mix honey with amla juice. Regularly drinking this juice on an empty stomach will keep the blood clean

Amla juice for hair growth

Using new products for long, thick, and shiny hair is useless. Instead, drink amla juice daily on an empty stomach. It promotes hair growth from within

Amla juice for urinary health

You can drink amla juice to reduce burning sensation during urination. Consuming 30 ml of amla juice daily keeps the body healthy

Amla juice for gas relief

Many people suffer from gas problems. They can drink amla juice. It is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components, which help keep the body healthy

Amla juice for eye health

Amla juice is beneficial for the eyes. Regularly drinking this juice improves eyesight and saves eye from different diseases

Amla juice for piles relief

Piles problem will be cured by the properties of amla. Amla cures constipation. Similarly, it cures severe diseases like piles. Drink this juice regularly

Amla juice for diabetes management

To cure diabetes, you can drink amla juice. It contains gallic acid, gallotannin, and ellagic acid, which maintain blood sugar levels

