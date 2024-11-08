Advantages of having Amla Juice for 3 weeks straight: 10 health benefits

Amla juice is rich in vitamin C and iron. Experts suggest our body needs 50 milligrams of vitamin C daily, which can be obtained from amla juice

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Amla juice for constipation relief

Drink amla juice to relieve constipation. It helps cleanse the stomach. Consuming it on an empty stomach provides benefits

article_image2

Amla juice boosts immunity

Many people suffer from cold and cough. They can consume amla juice. The vitamin C in it boosts immunity

article_image3

Amla juice for cholesterol management

Consume amla juice to lower cholesterol. It helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol

article_image4

Amla juice for blood purification

Regular consumption of amla keeps the blood clean. Mix honey with amla juice. Regularly drinking this juice on an empty stomach will keep the blood clean

article_image5

Amla juice for hair growth

Using new products for long, thick, and shiny hair is useless. Instead, drink amla juice daily on an empty stomach. It promotes hair growth from within

article_image6

Amla juice for urinary health

You can drink amla juice to reduce burning sensation during urination. Consuming 30 ml of amla juice daily keeps the body healthy

article_image7

Amla juice for gas relief

Many people suffer from gas problems. They can drink amla juice. It is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components, which help keep the body healthy

article_image8

Amla juice for eye health

Amla juice is beneficial for the eyes. Regularly drinking this juice improves eyesight and saves eye from different diseases

article_image9

Amla juice for piles relief

Piles problem will be cured by the properties of amla. Amla cures constipation. Similarly, it cures severe diseases like piles. Drink this juice regularly

article_image10

Amla juice for diabetes management

To cure diabetes, you can drink amla juice. It contains gallic acid, gallotannin, and ellagic acid, which maintain blood sugar levels

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World Radiography Day 2024: History, significance, and theme NTI

World Radiography Day 2024: History, significance, and theme

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra

National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme NTI

National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme

Numerology Predictions for November 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon