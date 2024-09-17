Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adding 1 drop of coconut oil does THIS to your belly button, nostrils, fingertips

    Discover the amazing benefits of applying coconut oil to your belly button, nostrils, and fingertips. Improve your overall health and well-being naturally.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Ayurveda and Yoga suggest many health tips to keep our body healthy. By following them, we can live a long life without any disease or distress. In that way, you might have heard about oil massage and bath. That is, in this bath, you have to apply oil all over the body and massage it, and then sit in the sun for a while. After that, you have to take a bath. This has been followed by our ancestors for a long time. By doing this, they lived a healthy life without any diseases. But, it is a bit difficult to take a bath like this in today's busy lifestyle. In other words, we take a bath like this only on special occasions like Diwali.

    article_image2

    Do you know that in such a situation, apart from oil bath, diseases can be prevented in other ways as well? That is, if you are unable to take an oil bath like this, you can get good benefits by applying oil only on three parts of your body, says a yoga teacher (Navbharat Times news).  Also, applying oil in those places will not cause you any disease. So, let's see here in which three places of the body oil should be applied and the health benefits of using coconut oil. Three places to apply coconut oil on the body: Generally, our ancestors used to apply oil to the navel before going to sleep at night. They used to do the same for children. By doing this, the body gets many benefits. Modern medicine has also proven this to be true. 

    article_image3

    Apart from the navel, the yoga teacher says that it is good to apply oil on the nose and fingers. That is, just as you put 2-3 drops of coconut oil in your navel every night before going to sleep, you should also put 1-2 drops of oil in your nose and fingers every night before going to sleep. Importantly, he says that after applying oil to your fingers, you must massage it for about 5 minutes. Benefits of Coconut Oil: According to experts, coconut oil should be used for oil massage. This is because coconut oil is very pure and contains all the properties and nutrients.

    article_image4

    Scientific Benefits of Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is used for everything from cooking to massage and science recognizes these potential benefits. Coconut oil provides us with a variety of benefits. That is, it accelerates fat burning in the body, is a good source of energy, is full of antimicrobial effects, suppresses appetite, is good for skin health, softens and shines hair, improves oral health, reduces the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, is full of antioxidants, reduces bad cholesterol. Benefits of applying coconut oil on the navel: Good for eye health: Since the navel is the center point of all the nerves in our body, applying a drop of oil on the navel before sleeping sharpens eyesight. Especially those who work on computers and laptops, their eyes get dry very quickly. Therefore, it is good to apply oil on the navel to get rid of eye sight loss.

    article_image5

    Cools the body: Many of us have the problem of body heat. Due to this, skin diseases often bother them. In such a situation, applying a drop of oil on the navel daily will reduce body heat and keep the skin healthy. Also, blood circulation will be smooth. This will keep the body's organs healthy. Reduces headache:  If you have a headache problem, it will heal quickly if you apply oil on the navel before sleeping at night. This will also reduce the pain in the leg nerves, regulate pancreatic disorders, and strengthen the uterus. Most importantly, you will get a good night's sleep. Benefits of putting coconut oil on nails:  Massaging coconut oil on the nails before sleeping at night helps in healthy nail growth. Apart from this, it improves sleep quality, increases blood circulation, relieves stress, increases energy and relieves leg pain. 

    article_image6

    Other oils and their benefits: Coconut oil prevents hair loss and provides relief from menstrual cramps. Almond oil helps in glowing skin and clear complexion. Castor oil helps in increasing sperm count and fertility. Lemon oil helps in removing dark spots and blemishes on the face. Mustard oil helps in improving gut health and treating bloating and constipation. Note: As this post is general, do not try anything without consulting a doctor.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain NTI

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for NTI

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for

    Recent Stories

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects AJR

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order! RTM

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order!

    Too much ice buildup in your refrigerator? Here's how to prevent it RKK

    Too much ice buildup in your refrigerator? Here's how to prevent it

    Get rid of dandruff in just ONE wash: Try these effective home remedies RTM

    Get rid of dandruff in just ONE wash: Try these effective home remedies

    How does drinking saffron milk benefit your skin? RKK

    How does drinking saffron milk benefit your skin?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon