Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 foods to remove from your diet immediately for a healthy body

    From chips and burgers to seemingly harmless treats, many beloved foods can harm our health. This article lists everyday foods that the WHO advises to be cautious about.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Many people today suffer from various diseases, from diabetes to kidney problems. Did you know that the reason for all this is your unhealthy eating habits? Here are seven foods you should avoid if you want to stay healthy.

    article_image2

    The World Health Organization has recently instructed the world to be aware of seven foods. It is better to eat less or not eat these seven foods if you want to stay healthy.

    article_image3

    In modern lifestyle, there are many foods that, while appealing to everyone because of their taste, are harmful to health. These foods can cause diseases in the body. These are also the cause of extra fat.

    article_image4

    Follow WHO guidelines to stay healthy or to live a disease-free life. Be careful about some everyday foods. Eliminate these foods from your diet.

    article_image5

    1. Pasta and bread

    Pasta and bread are favorites of many of us. But did you know that these foods are made from refined carbohydrates? They are also packed with ultra-processed things. So be careful about such foods.

    article_image6

    2. Chips and snacks

    Many people want chips with their evening tea. But, did you know that potato chips are bad for your health? This delicious food is made by refining oil at high temperatures. It contains a lot of calories.

    article_image7

    3. Palm Oil

    Eliminate palm oil from your diet. It is very dangerous. This oil is harmful to the heart. Similarly, cholesterol increases by playing palm oil.

    article_image8

    4. Pizza, burgers and junk food

    If you want to stay healthy, completely eliminate pizza and burgers from your diet. These contain butter, cheese, salt and various chemicals. This increases weight as well as damages health.

    article_image9

    5. Cheese

    Give up cheese altogether. It is an ultra-processed food. It contains saturated fat and trans fat. On the one hand, it increases extra fat. Likewise, heart problems appear.

    article_image10

    6. Excessive salt

    Do not eat more than 5 grams of salt a day. Eating too much salt increases blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease.

    article_image11

    7. Last, Sugar!

    If you want to stay healthy, completely eliminate sugar from your diet. Sugar is the cause of extra fat gain. Similarly, eating too much sugar increases the problems of liver, pancreas and intestines. Then you can get diabetes.

    article_image12

    A healthy life is desirable for everyone. If you want to stay healthy, first change your eating habits. Follow WHO guidelines. Eliminate these foods from your diet. Eat healthy foods like vegetables and fruits regularly.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Recent Stories

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 easy tips to clean brass laddu gopal gcw

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 easy tips to clean brass laddu gopal

    Janmashtami 2024: Jalebi to Malpua; 9 sacred bhog offerings for Lord Krishna's blessings gcw

    Janmashtami 2024: Jalebi to Malpua; 9 sacred bhog offerings for Lord Krishna's blessings

    football Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH) snt

    Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH)

    Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits ATG

    Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon