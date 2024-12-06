7 Common lies women tell men; Read on

Women often tell their male partners certain sweet lies. Almost all women keep some things secret. This article discusses those seven lies.

Women tell their male partners some sweet lies. Almost all women keep some things secret. Let's see what those seven lies are.

Lie 1: Shopping Secrets

Women never reveal how much money they spend while shopping, especially to their husbands. They either understate or overstate the price. This lie stems from a desire to save money.

Lie 2: Weight Worries

Women always want to appear beautiful. Therefore, they don't reveal their weight, especially to men. Many often understate their actual weight.

Lie 3: Age Anxiety

There's a saying not to ask a man's salary or a woman's age. Women rarely reveal their age or birth year, even to close friends.

Lie 4: Relationship Revelations

Some women keep their relationships secret, even if they are in one. They also don't share about their first love before marriage, unlike men who often fondly recount their first love experiences.

Lie 5: Punctuality Problems

Women commonly say they'll be on time, but often fail to keep this promise, unlike men who are generally punctual. Various reasons contribute to this.

Lie 6: Location Lies

Women, especially young women, often tell small lies about their whereabouts or where they are going.

Lie 7: Health & Honesty

Women partially hide health issues, claiming to be fine even when unwell. They also hesitate to share their feelings openly. Disclaimer: This article is based on information available on the internet and is not verified by Asianet Suvarna News.

