5 side effects of drinking lemon water daily

Many people have a habit of drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach in the morning. But do you know how many problems can arise from drinking it daily?

Lemon juice contains many nutrients. Especially vitamin C, sodium, and potassium are abundant. These boost immunity power. They keep our hearts healthy and have many health benefits.

Many people have a habit of drinking lemon juice every morning. Some people drink lemon juice and honey in warm water. Others drink lemon juice mixed with cold water. Because it reduces weight. It also helps in reducing belly fat. Apart from these, there are many benefits of lemon juice. However, drinking lemon juice daily can lead to many health problems. Let's find out what they are.

Mouth ulcers Mouth ulcers occur due to many reasons. But lemon is also included in this. Yes, some studies suggest that the citric acid in lemon affects the mouth. This means that drinking lemon juice daily increases the risk of mouth ulcers. If you already have mouth ulcers, do not drink lemon juice. Migraine Many people suffer from migraine. But it is very difficult to bear this migraine pain. It can last from hours to days. However, drinking lemon juice daily can also lead to migraines. According to health experts.. An amino acid called tyramine found in lemon causes migraines.

Stomach ache Many people drink a lot of lemon juice daily to lose weight. But if you drink lemon juice daily, the vitamin C in your body increases a lot. This increases acid secretion in your stomach. This leads to problems like nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. Teeth get damaged Experts say that those who have dental problems should drink lemon juice as little as possible. Lemon juice also damages your teeth. The acidic nature of lemon weakens the teeth. Experts say that it gets damaged.

Dehydration In fact, lemon juice keeps our body hydrated. But drinking too much lemon juice can make you urinate more often. Frequent urination reduces the water content in the body. This dehydrates your body. Heartburn Although lemon juice is good for health.. It causes unnecessary health problems. Especially this lemon juice increases acid production in the stomach. This will cause heartburn. Also suffer from acid reflux problem.



