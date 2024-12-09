5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Here are 5 essential tips to keep your newborn baby safe and comfortable during the winter months, from dressing in layers to moisturizing their skin and using a humidifier.

Winter can be a tough time for newborns, as the cold air can make them vulnerable to discomfort and illness. It's important to take extra care to ensure their safety and warmth during these chilly months. Here are 5 essential tips to help.



Dress in Layers

Layer your baby’s clothing to keep them warm, using soft, breathable fabrics. Start with a onesie, add a sweater, and finish with a cozy blanket. Always check for signs of overheating, and remove layers if necessary to maintain comfort.

Keep the Room Warm

Maintain a comfortable room temperature (68-72°F or 20-22°C). Use a heater or an electric blanket to keep the baby’s space warm, but avoid overheating. Always check if the room feels too hot or cold by feeling the baby’s skin.

Use a Humidifier

A humidifier in the baby’s room can help combat dry indoor air. It adds moisture, reducing the risk of a stuffy nose or dry skin, and helps your baby breathe more easily, especially when they’re sleeping or resting.

Moisturize Baby’s Skin: The dry winter air can cause the baby’s skin to become dry or chapped. Regularly moisturize with a gentle, baby-friendly lotion or oil to keep their skin hydrated and prevent irritation, especially on areas like the face and hands.

Protect from the Cold Outdoors

When going outside, make sure your baby is warmly dressed with a hat, mittens, and snug outerwear. Avoid long periods of exposure to the cold and wind, and ensure they’re wrapped in blankets or a warm stroller cover.

