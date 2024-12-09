5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

 Here are 5 essential tips to keep your newborn baby safe and comfortable during the winter months, from dressing in layers to moisturizing their skin and using a humidifier.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

Winter can be a tough time for newborns, as the cold air can make them vulnerable to discomfort and illness. It's important to take extra care to ensure their safety and warmth during these chilly months. Here are 5 essential tips to help.
 

article_image2

Dress in Layers

Layer your baby’s clothing to keep them warm, using soft, breathable fabrics. Start with a onesie, add a sweater, and finish with a cozy blanket. Always check for signs of overheating, and remove layers if necessary to maintain comfort.

 

article_image3

Keep the Room Warm

Maintain a comfortable room temperature (68-72°F or 20-22°C). Use a heater or an electric blanket to keep the baby’s space warm, but avoid overheating. Always check if the room feels too hot or cold by feeling the baby’s skin.

 

 

article_image4

Use a Humidifier

A humidifier in the baby’s room can help combat dry indoor air. It adds moisture, reducing the risk of a stuffy nose or dry skin, and helps your baby breathe more easily, especially when they’re sleeping or resting.

 

article_image5

Moisturize Baby’s Skin: The dry winter air can cause the baby’s skin to become dry or chapped. Regularly moisturize with a gentle, baby-friendly lotion or oil to keep their skin hydrated and prevent irritation, especially on areas like the face and hands.

 

article_image6

Protect from the Cold Outdoors

When going outside, make sure your baby is warmly dressed with a hat, mittens, and snug outerwear. Avoid long periods of exposure to the cold and wind, and ensure they’re wrapped in blankets or a warm stroller cover.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Top 10 Indian Beaches 2024 Goa Andaman Kerala Chennai Pondicherry anr

Mahabalipuram Beach to Agonda Beach: India's top 10 beaches to travel before 2024 ends

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon