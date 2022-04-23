Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have summer tan? Here are easy skin care tips for this season

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Tanning is one of the most common skin issues, and it is produced by the release of melanin by our skin when it is exposed to strong sunlight; here are some ways to avoid tanning.

    Summer is all about sun-kissed skin and face. Summer provides many wardrobe possibilities, but it also brings a slew of skin-related concerns. The natural shine and radiance of our skin are impacted and wiped out due to the scorching sun, excessive heat, pollution, and sweat. 
     

    According to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas, tanning is one of the most common skin issues produced by the release of melanin by our skin when it is exposed to strong sunlight. She says that this eventually aids in the absorption of UV rays. As a result, the more UV rays are exposed, the higher the pigmentation ratio, and the deeper the tan.

    See a dermatologist if you're unsure what skincare routine to use to avoid tanning. Here are some skin care advice for all you people.
     

    Wash and clean your face daily: 
    A good face wash brightens the skin, protects it from the sun, functions as a natural toner and moisturiser, and cures dark spots. It is recommended that you use a natural facial wash twice a day to decrease tanning since it will aid with a thorough cleansing and eliminate all debris and grime.

    Face Serum:
    Face serum protects against sun damage, reduces dark circles, brightens skin tone, and, most importantly, moisturises the face. A decent serum may aid in the right treatment of tan and work miracles.

    Exfoliate your body:
    You will never be able to get bright and shining skin if you do not exfoliate, no matter how much cream you use. As a result, take a decent organic and natural face scrub and jump in the shower. Consider using a scrub that contains rose and aloe vera extract. We should attempt doing this 2-3 times each week for lovely year-round skin.
     

    Hydrated skin: 
    Summer is a season when your skin needs hydration and a good tan defence lotion is required. Orange ingredients in the lotion will help remove dark sunspots and brighten the face. If the cream also contains acai berry extract, which lightens and tones the skin, making it velvety and smooth, it can significantly decrease tan. Also Read: Hair care: Replenish your tresses with these easy-to-make food masks

    It is recommended that you stick to a regular skincare routine, eat and drink healthily, and use more and more natural-based products. Also Read: Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

