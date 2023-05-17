5 effective ways to save your child from dengue in monsoons

Monsoons are just around the corner. Here are the five practical ways of protecting your child from deadly dengue disease, especially during the rainy season onset.

Image: Getty Images

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that typically spreads during the monsoon season in India. Dengue affects many yearly, but it can be effectively controlled with some preventive measures. It can affect any age group, and children are at an equal risk. Since kids' immune system is still being developed, their chances of getting severe fever and other symptoms are higher. Since controlling mosquito bites during monsoons is challenging, it becomes crucial to follow some preventive measures. Here are five practical ways to save your children from dengue in monsoons.

Image: Getty Images

1. Remove dormant water: Mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus breed in stagnant water, so removing any standing water in and around your home is essential.

Image: Getty Images

2. Wear long protective clothes: Wear full-sleeved clothes to evade mosquito bites and prevent dengue. Doing so can lessen the exposed area of your skin to prevent mosquito bites and keep you safe.

Image: Getty Images

3. Keep surroundings clean: No stagnated water should be near the house as it is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. No water should be left in the tyre, pots, vase, or drums. Keep the buckets for storing water covered with a lid.

Image: Getty Images

4. Eat a well-balanced diet: Make sure to eat a well-balanced diet to boost immunity. The diet must include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Restrict your consumption of junk, oily, canned, and processed foods that can decrease your immunity to fight any ailment or disease.

Image: Getty Images