    5 effective ways to save your child from dengue in monsoons

    First Published May 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Monsoons are just around the corner. Here are the five practical ways of protecting your child from deadly dengue disease, especially during the rainy season onset.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that typically spreads during the monsoon season in India. Dengue affects many yearly, but it can be effectively controlled with some preventive measures. It can affect any age group, and children are at an equal risk. 

    Since kids' immune system is still being developed, their chances of getting severe fever and other symptoms are higher. Since controlling mosquito bites during monsoons is challenging, it becomes crucial to follow some preventive measures. Here are five practical ways to save your children from dengue in monsoons.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Remove dormant water:

    Mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus breed in stagnant water, so removing any standing water in and around your home is essential.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Wear long protective clothes:

    Wear full-sleeved clothes to evade mosquito bites and prevent dengue. Doing so can lessen the exposed area of your skin to prevent mosquito bites and keep you safe.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Keep surroundings clean:

    No stagnated water should be near the house as it is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. No water should be left in the tyre, pots, vase, or drums. Keep the buckets for storing water covered with a lid.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Eat a well-balanced diet:

    Make sure to eat a well-balanced diet to boost immunity. The diet must include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Restrict your consumption of junk, oily, canned, and processed foods that can decrease your immunity to fight any ailment or disease.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Use mosquito-repellent spray:

    Use insect spray containing parathyroids during evenings and nights, especially around the sleeping areas; apply insect-repellent lotions and creams to all the exposed areas of your body.

