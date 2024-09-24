5 Effective homemade remedies to instantly relieve acidity and heartburn

Acidity can disrupt your day. For quick relief, try these simple homemade remedies to soothe heartburn and improve digestion.

Acidity can affect anyone, anytime, leaving you feeling uncomfortable and irritable. When it strikes, it can change your whole mood. For quick and soothing relief, try these effective homemade remedies that offer instant comfort and restore balance to your digestion.

Ginger Tea: Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties and is known to calm the digestive system. You can make ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes. Drink it before meals or when you feel acid reflux. This remedy helps neutralize stomach acids and reduces the burning sensation.



Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera juice is a natural coolant and has soothing properties that can reduce inflammation in the stomach. Drinking a small amount of unsweetened aloe vera juice before meals can help reduce acidity by balancing the pH levels in the stomach and promoting healthy digestion.

Baking Soda and Water: A quick remedy for acidity is mixing a half teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water. This solution neutralizes stomach acid, providing instant relief. However, it should not be overused as baking soda can disturb the body's acid-base balance over time.

Fennel Seeds: Chewing fennel seeds after meals can reduce acidity and bloating. Fennel has carminative properties that help in digestion and prevent acid formation in the stomach. You can also make fennel tea by boiling a teaspoon of seeds in water and drinking it after meals.



Buttermilk with Cumin: Buttermilk contains lactic acid that neutralizes stomach acid, and cumin aids digestion. Add a pinch of roasted cumin

