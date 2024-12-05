2025 Solar Eclipse: Sagittarius to Libra-4 Zodiac signs who will enjoy wealth and life

According to astrology, the first solar eclipse of 2025 will coincide with Saturn's transit. This is expected to bring auspicious results for four zodiac signs. Let's find out which lucky signs these are...





The first solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on March 29th. The eclipse will last from 2:21 PM to 6:14 PM. Saturn will transit from Aquarius to Pisces at 11 PM. This solar eclipse is expected to bring luck to four zodiac signs. Let's see which signs they are...

Sagittarius...

Saturn's transit will bring financial gains to Sagittarius. They may experience an unexpected increase in income. New ventures can be initiated. Success in business is also foreseen. They are likely to succeed in all their endeavors.

Libra...

Saturn's transit is very auspicious for Libra. Pending tasks will be completed. Good returns from past investments are expected. This period will be profitable for them. They will experience financial recovery.

Pisces...

Saturn's transit will bring financial benefits to Pisces. There is a possibility of increased income. New ventures can be started. Good success is indicated. Starting a business will also yield good profits.

Gemini...

2025 is a very auspicious year for Gemini. Success in all endeavors is predicted. Pending tasks will be completed. Financial gains are also on the cards. The desire to buy a house will be fulfilled.

