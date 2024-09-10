Vijayalakshmi Darshan celebrates friend's birthday amid husband's legal troubles

After 80 days of actor Darshan Toogudeepa's arrest, pictures of his wife Vijayalakshmi celebrating at a friend's birthday party have gone viral on social media.

It has been 80 days since actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. On Monday, the court extended the judicial custody for another three days. Meanwhile, the 3991-page charge sheet filed by the police in the court is available to the media.

Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi also supported him at every step. She used to go to Ballari to talk to her husband and rarely went to parties outside.

After the charge sheet was filed against Darshan Thoogudeepa, Vijayalakshmi Darshan seemed to be in a relaxed mood. While Darshan was in jail, Vijayalakshmi Darshan celebrated with full enthusiasm at her friend's birthday party. Recently, she happily participated in the birthday celebration of her friend Shruti Ramesh Kumar.

Pictures of her celebrating at the birthday party in a white modern dress have been shared on social media. 'Viji, you have such a good heart. You try so hard to make your loved ones happy. Even though we have reached a stage in life, I am happy to be good friends still. Thank you so much for coming from so far away because you wanted this day to be special for me. I consider myself lucky to call you my dear friend,' Shruti posted.

Many people who commented on this photo said, 'Even though brother is inside, sister-in-law is cool. Are you giving cake to brother too?' They also commented, 'This is life, this is the story of a rich man's house'.

