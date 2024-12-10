Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week

Bengaluru is experiencing a warmer than usual start to December. Heavy rain is predicted for Thursday, with lighter showers throughout the rest of the week, potentially extending the arrival of winter.

Bengaluru residents are experiencing an unusually warm start to December, with daily temperatures exceeding the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Thursday will bring heavy rain to the city, with the rest of the week seeing milder rains.

"The northeast monsoon may continue throughout early January, postponing the arrival of winter in the city," according to N Puviarasan, Scientist 'F' and Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, as reported by Deccan Herald. "Late last month, temperatures dropped due to a recent cyclonic storm, but Bengaluru is again experiencing warmer easterly winds because of the present lack of rainfall in areas like Kolar and Krishnagiri, as well as portions of Tamil Nadu," the report said.



Temperatures will probably drop a little due to the predicted rain, especially Thursday's intense storms. The forecast for the next several days calls for partly overcast sky with early morning mist in Bengaluru and the neighboring areas. Up to Wednesday, the highest and lowest temperatures are predicted to be about 30°C and 18°C, respectively. Bengaluru had seen a drop in temperature along with mild to moderate rainfall since the formation of Cyclone Fengal, providing much-needed respite from the region's often sweltering weather.

