Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week

Bengaluru is experiencing a warmer than usual start to December. Heavy rain is predicted for Thursday, with lighter showers throughout the rest of the week, potentially extending the arrival of winter.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

Bengaluru residents are experiencing an unusually warm start to December, with daily temperatures exceeding the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Thursday will bring heavy rain to the city, with the rest of the week seeing milder rains.

article_image2

"The northeast monsoon may continue throughout early January, postponing the arrival of winter in the city," according to N Puviarasan, Scientist 'F' and Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, as reported by Deccan Herald.

"Late last month, temperatures dropped due to a recent cyclonic storm, but Bengaluru is again experiencing warmer easterly winds because of the present lack of rainfall in areas like Kolar and Krishnagiri, as well as portions of Tamil Nadu," the report said.
 

article_image3

Temperatures will probably drop a little due to the predicted rain, especially Thursday's intense storms. The forecast for the next several days calls for partly overcast sky with early morning mist in Bengaluru and the neighboring areas. Up to Wednesday, the highest and lowest temperatures are predicted to be about 30°C and 18°C, respectively.

Bengaluru had seen a drop in temperature along with mild to moderate rainfall since the formation of Cyclone Fengal, providing much-needed respite from the region's often sweltering weather.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on Platform X

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video anr

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public vkp

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Bengaluru techie from Uttar Pradesh self death Marathahalli 24 page death note reveals reason vkp

'Ex-wife filed 9 cases...': Bengaluru techie's viral video reveals emotional struggles before suicide (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch shk

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar gcw

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

c3.ai Stock Jumps Following Beat-And-Raise Q2: Sell-Side, Retail Cheer Results

c3.ai Stock Jumps Following Beat-And-Raise Q2: Sell-Side, Retail Cheer Results

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon