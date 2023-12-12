Year Ender 2023: Top gruesome stories that shocked conscience of Kerala

Kerala this year witnessed some crime news that shocked the conscience of the people. Explore the shocking crime news that unfolded in Kerala this year, including notable incidents like the Malappuram train arson case and the Aluva rape and murder case.

Train arson case in Elattur

After pouring petrol over the passengers of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elattur and setting them on fire the accused Shahrukh Saifi escaped when the train stopped on April 2. Eight people suffered burn injuries while three including a child were found dead on railway tracks after an attempt to escape from the fire. Shahrukh Saifi has been charged with IPC 302 (murder), following the death of three people, IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), IPC 326 A, IPC 436, and Indian Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act section 151. He was also slapped with slapped with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Kerala police.

Dr Vandana murder case

Dr. Vandana Das was stabbed to death by an accused Sandeep in the wee hours of May 10 at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The accused Sandeep (42) is a UP school teacher and a native of Pooyappally. Dr Vandana (23) was a house surgeon at the hospital. Sandeep, according to hospital officials, stabbed the doctor six times in the back. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal. Sandeep was involved in a fight with his neighbors, which led to the police taking him into detention. Police took him to the hospital as he was hurt during the fight. He reportedly became aggressive as the doctor was treating him for a wound. He stabbed the policemen and the doctor.

Aluva rape and murder case

The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The authorities took migrant worker Ashfaq Alam from Assam into custody, suspecting him of being responsible for the abduction. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat. The Ernakulam POCSO court on Nov 14 sentenced the accused to capital punishment. The court also noted that the accused does not deserve any mercy. The quantum of the sentence was pronounced by Judge K Soman.

Kalamassery Blast

An explosion rocked a convention centre in Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, claiming 8 persons' lives and injuring over 25 others. The incident took place on October 29. The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off. Later that day, accused Dominic Martin surrendered before the Kodakara police. The visuals of him detonating the bomb using a remote control were recovered from his mobile phone. He claimed that he learned to make IED bombs from the internet within six months. Upon arriving at the convention centre at 9.40 a.m., Dominic Martin sets off the two IED devices inside the box and then flees after activating it using a remote control. Dominic Martin is a foreman in Dubai who possesses the necessary technical knowledge.

Dr Shahana's suicide over dowry

A young doctor was found dead in a flat in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3. Dr Shahana a native of Venjaramood was a PG student in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Surgery Department. The police recovered a suicide note from the flat. The police said that the cause of death was due to an overdose of anesthesia injected into her body. Shahana's suicide note stated, "Everyone wants money, and money is the greatest of all. My father died. There is no one to help financially anymore. " Shahana's friends visited her room when she didn't show up for duty. She was found unconscious in her room. She was immediately taken to the hospital; however, her life could not be saved. The police have taken her phone into custody. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police took Dr. Ruwais, a native of Kollam, into custody for backing out of the marriage at the last minute in the name of dowry. His name was mentioned in the suicide note of Shahana.