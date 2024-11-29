Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Due to the rise in OTP scams in digital transactions, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented new rules. Telecom operators are now required to verify the source of all commercial messages.

Currently, OTPs are sent to our mobile phones for any financial transaction or online account verification. However, OTP-related scams are increasing in this digital age, leading to financial losses. TRAI has formulated new rules to address this.

Failure to meet the deadline could lead to widespread delays or even blocking of OTPs, affecting essential services like banking, e-commerce, and social media. TRAI has provided a phased implementation deadline. Until November 30, operators will issue daily warnings to entities that fail to comply. From December 1, messages from non-compliant entities will be blocked.

TRAI clarified on X that the news about OTP delays is false. TRAI has mandated access providers to ensure message traceability, which will not delay any messages. While the new rules are expected to enhance consumer protection in the long run, they may cause temporary disruptions in OTP delivery, potentially hindering routine online transactions and account verifications.

Users are advised to take proactive steps to secure their accounts and reduce reliance on OTPs: Enable two-factor authentication (2FA), be cautious of cyber fraud attempts, and secure your device by regularly updating software, using strong passwords, and installing security apps.

TRAI's new traceability framework is part of its broader effort to protect consumers from spam and fraud. By mandating the identification of message sources, TRAI aims to create a more secure digital environment.

