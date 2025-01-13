Will Dearness Allowance increase or job cuts loom? West Bengal employees await Mamata govt's decision

West Bengal state government employees are anxiously awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on their DA hike case against the Mamata Banerjee government. Rumors of layoffs and pending arrears from the 6th Pay Commission are adding to their concerns.

A case is currently underway in the Supreme Court against the Mamata government regarding the DA increase for state government employees. Government employees are expecting the results of this case at the beginning of the year.

West Bengal government employees are lagging behind in dearness allowance compared to central government employees and other states.

For this reason, employees filed a case against the Mamata government in 2024 to get a proper resolution. The government has made it clear from the beginning that it is not possible to increase the allowance so much right now.

Employees argue that if the state government can donate so much money to clubs during Puja and run monthly projects, why can't they get their rightful DA?

The case has finally reached the Supreme Court. Rumors of layoffs are adding to the employees' anxieties about the DA increase.

While the Center is working on forming the 8th Pay Commission, state government employees are facing a lawsuit regarding arrears from the Sixth Pay Commission.

Letters regarding the number of employees in each department have started arriving. This fuels speculation about potential layoffs instead of recruitment, causing anxiety among state government employees. Only time will tell.

